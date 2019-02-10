Kyrie Irving Left Boston’s Game Against The Clippers With A Right Knee Sprain

02.09.19

The Boston Celtics stood pat at the NBA trade deadline, opting to go into the stretch run with the roster the franchise has assembled over the years. It was a justifiable move, as the Celtics went into the trade deadline winners of nine of their last 10 games, finally looking like a team that should be able to compete for an Eastern Conference crown.

Things aren’t all good in Boston, though, as Celtics fans are holding their collective breaths following an injury to Kyrie Irving on Saturday night. Irving was playing defense during Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and came up a bit gimpy, running into a screen from Danilo Gallinari as he was trying to close out on an attempted three by Garrett Temple.

