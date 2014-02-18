Kyrie Irving’s 20 Best Crossovers

When one sees Kyrie Irving play, it’s not your typical NBA point guard. That wasn’t more evident that on Sunday night when Kyrie Irving went Uncle Drew on everyone and treated the All-Star Game like his playground. When Kyrie tookout on his island, we all knew what was about to go down as we grabbed our popcorn and watched the show. Kyrie even showedthat he isn’t on his level, just aswas trying to decipher who had the better handles between the two.

Are there any handles more lethal in the NBA than Uncle Drew? Nope. After this list, you won’t think so either.

20. Pretty crossover and spin move by Irving

This is just pretty. Kyrie Irving goes right into the lane and spins to the bucket for an easy layup. I mean, just look at how easy he makes this look. Imagine actually trying do this on the playground. It wouldn’t look anywhere as good as Uncle Drew makes it look.

19. Kyrie Irving: one-man fast break

The NBA decided to pit MarShon Brooks against Kyrie Irving in this video, but the winner is obvious. Carlos Delfino has NO idea what to do when he sees Kyrie Irving in full acceleration running towards him. All Delfino can manage to do is put his arms out as Irving spins right off him and takes it to the rack for a tough finish. Kyrie Irving is literally the definition of a one-man fast break.

18. The “Servant” gets served

Irving didn’t complete the initial crossover with a bucket, but he was fouled in the process. Regardless, anytime you can say you crossed up one of the best players in the NBA–it’s worth discussing. Kevin Durant rarely looks confused on an NBA court, but he couldn’t contain Uncle Drew here. This whole video is pure Kyrie Irving, slicing up an opponent’s defense with his handles. Don’t you wish you could do something like this? I know I do.