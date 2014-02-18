Kyrie Irving’s 20 Best Crossovers

Are there any handles more lethal in the NBA than Uncle Drew? Nope. After this list, you won’t think so either.
[RELATED: Kyrie Irving Teaches How To Master His Patented Ball Spins]
*** *** ***
20. Pretty crossover and spin move by Irving
This is just pretty. Kyrie Irving goes right into the lane and spins to the bucket for an easy layup. I mean, just look at how easy he makes this look. Imagine actually trying do this on the playground. It wouldn’t look anywhere as good as Uncle Drew makes it look.
19. Kyrie Irving: one-man fast break
The NBA decided to pit MarShon Brooks against Kyrie Irving in this video, but the winner is obvious. Carlos Delfino has NO idea what to do when he sees Kyrie Irving in full acceleration running towards him. All Delfino can manage to do is put his arms out as Irving spins right off him and takes it to the rack for a tough finish. Kyrie Irving is literally the definition of a one-man fast break.
18. The “Servant” gets served
Irving didn’t complete the initial crossover with a bucket, but he was fouled in the process. Regardless, anytime you can say you crossed up one of the best players in the NBA–it’s worth discussing. Kevin Durant rarely looks confused on an NBA court, but he couldn’t contain Uncle Drew here. This whole video is pure Kyrie Irving, slicing up an opponent’s defense with his handles. Don’t you wish you could do something like this? I know I do.
17. Irving crosses Kobe, Harden, Durant and Westbrook
I’m sure that Kobe, Durant, Harden and Westbrook weren’t taking this Team USA practice as serious as a young gun like Irving trying to make the roster, but this is still a crazy video. Watching this video, it seems like Kyrie Irving is playing against a bunch of high school kids–not NBA All-Stars. Uncle Drew takes matters into his own hands, defeating the full-court press and finishing with a sweet turnaround jumper. It’s clear that Irving steps up to competition, not down.
Join The Discussion: Log In With