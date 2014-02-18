Kyrie Irving’s 20 Best Crossovers

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.18.14 4 years ago
When one sees Kyrie Irving play, it’s not your typical NBA point guard. That wasn’t more evident that on Sunday night when Kyrie Irving went Uncle Drew on everyone and treated the All-Star Game like his playground. When Kyrie took Dwight Howard out on his island, we all knew what was about to go down as we grabbed our popcorn and watched the show. Kyrie even showed Steph Curry that he isn’t on his level, just as Reggie Miller was trying to decipher who had the better handles between the two.

Are there any handles more lethal in the NBA than Uncle Drew? Nope. After this list, you won’t think so either.

[RELATED: Kyrie Irving Teaches How To Master His Patented Ball Spins]

*** *** ***

20. Pretty crossover and spin move by Irving
This is just pretty. Kyrie Irving goes right into the lane and spins to the bucket for an easy layup. I mean, just look at how easy he makes this look. Imagine actually trying do this on the playground. It wouldn’t look anywhere as good as Uncle Drew makes it look.

19. Kyrie Irving: one-man fast break
The NBA decided to pit MarShon Brooks against Kyrie Irving in this video, but the winner is obvious. Carlos Delfino has NO idea what to do when he sees Kyrie Irving in full acceleration running towards him. All Delfino can manage to do is put his arms out as Irving spins right off him and takes it to the rack for a tough finish. Kyrie Irving is literally the definition of a one-man fast break.

18. The “Servant” gets served
Irving didn’t complete the initial crossover with a bucket, but he was fouled in the process. Regardless, anytime you can say you crossed up one of the best players in the NBA–it’s worth discussing. Kevin Durant rarely looks confused on an NBA court, but he couldn’t contain Uncle Drew here. This whole video is pure Kyrie Irving, slicing up an opponent’s defense with his handles. Don’t you wish you could do something like this? I know I do.

17. Irving crosses Kobe, Harden, Durant and Westbrook
I’m sure that Kobe, Durant, Harden and Westbrook weren’t taking this Team USA practice as serious as a young gun like Irving trying to make the roster, but this is still a crazy video. Watching this video, it seems like Kyrie Irving is playing against a bunch of high school kids–not NBA All-Stars. Uncle Drew takes matters into his own hands, defeating the full-court press and finishing with a sweet turnaround jumper. It’s clear that Irving steps up to competition, not down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagKYRIE IRVINGReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP