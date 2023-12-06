The Los Angeles Lakers punched their ticket to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament, but it did not come without a good bit of controversy. Los Angeles picked up a tense, 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in a tournament quarterfinal, which helped them extend their undefeated record in the event and set up a date with the New Orleans Pelicans in a few days.

The Lakers dominated in the first half, while the Suns were able to use the third quarter to get back into the game and eventually take the lead. Down the stretch, the two teams went back-and-forth before Los Angeles looked like it was going to get just enough breathing room, thanks in part to the brilliance of LeBron James and a three by Austin Reaves with 15 seconds left to give the team a 4-point lead. But after a Kevin Durant make on the ensuing possession, there was some major controversy as the Lakers were awarded a timeout as Reaves got swarmed off the inbound.

Lakers had no possession and got a timeout called…. pic.twitter.com/pLQPJrDTe8 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 6, 2023

Slow motion shows LeBron calls timeout after Lakers possession was lost pic.twitter.com/3sYCbbTcjo https://t.co/bsXzopEWfV — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 6, 2023

It looked pretty clear that Reaves lost possession of the basketball due to the defense by Durant and Devin Booker, and after the ball made it out of his hands, James (who was on the other side of the court) called a timeout that got awarded by the closest referee. The Suns were understandably furious at this, and a few NBA players watching from home certainly thought something weird was going on.

🤨 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) December 6, 2023

Wow lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) December 6, 2023

The Lakers will now head to Las Vegas, where they’ll square off against the Pelicans on Thursday in the second half of a doubleheader that also features the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.