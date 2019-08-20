The Lakers Will Reportedly Workout Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah, And Mo Speights

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers’ quest for center depth in the wake of news that DeMarcus Cousins has torn his left ACL has led them to a trio of veterans who are either free agents or are expected to be without a team soon.

Dwight Howard is the most interesting name that’s been connected to the Lakers, simply because of the way his first tenure in Los Angeles went and the hurt feelings on all sides from his exit in free agency. However, Howard’s not the only star from the aughts that is now on the Lakers radar, and they’ll look to hammer down a signing in the relatively near future.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard, Joakim Noah, and Mo Speights are all going to get some individual workout time with the Lakers over the next week in hopes of finding the player they feel can be the best fit.