Fan Gets A Tattoo Of Kobe Bryant’s Face On His Leg

Fans getting ink of their favorite players might not be a new trend, but it’s certainly one growing in influence. Today, thanks to LakersNation and artist @q_tattoos, we found this tattoo of Kobe‘s face that a fan got on his right leg. I’d never do it but I can’t hate, especially with all the impressive detail on this one. I’ve been a card-carrying Kobe Bryant fan for a long time so I get the inspiration.

This particular tattoo artist is well known for portraits, also doing Jessica Alba, Jon Jones, Johnny Depp and Floyd Mayweather, among others. Check out the images and video below for a closer look.

via LakersNation

What do you think?

