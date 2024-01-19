All eyes are on Dejounte Murray as we get closer and closer to the NBA trade deadline. Murray’s name has frequently been mentioned in trade talks as the Atlanta Hawks continue to flirt with potentially missing the postseason altogether, and for teams that have a need in the backcourt, a player of Murray’s caliber makes a ton of sense.

The Los Angeles Lakers could absolutely use guard help, so it’s unsurprising that they’ve been mentioned as a Murray destination for quite some time. They haven’t made a move yet, but according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, things have gotten to the point where the two sides have talked about the framework of a Murray deal, should it come to fruition.

Via The Athletic:

The Murray buzz is only increasing — and to noisy levels. The Lakers and Hawks have discussed potential frameworks of a deal, including a version late last week that centered on Russell, Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick and additional draft compensation, according to multiple team and league sources. Talks have since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline.

D’Angelo Russell makes slightly less money than Murray right now, but he’s an unrestricted free agent following next season (assuming he picks up the player option for 2024-25) and Murray is about to start a $120 million contract extension. Jalen Hood-Schifino, meanwhile, was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and has appeared in only nine games during his first year in the league.