Lakers Reveal Closer Look At “Hollywood Nights” Away Jersey

The Lakers revealed a brief promo in August for their new “Hollywood Nights” black alternate while noting a short-sleeve jersey was coming on Christmas Day. Today brought a fuller look featuring video with executive vice president Jeanie Buss.

The black looks sleek and new age, though it’ll be strange to see them without their customary white or purple and gold. Lets just ignore the sleeved jerseys for the time being. Rather than explain, we should turn it over to Jeanie because the gold trim on the purple lettering will “pop out” on the black uniform.

Let’s not be afraid of change. Maybe they’ll grow on us. Perhaps Jerry liked them?

What do you think of the new look?

