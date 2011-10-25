LaMarcus Aldridge & Allen Iverson Plan to Bring the NBA to the People; Mike Beasley the All-Star?

LaMarcus Aldridge just put his bid in the exhibition game-host craze. Oregon Live reported Portland’s star forward put up a tweet stating his intention to organize a game in the Rose City next month. Details are scarce at this point but it’s another nice gesture for local fans hungry for some NBA action, especially nice given the history that city has with crazed fans. Honestly, we have no clue how they’ve survived this lockout. They love their Blazers almost as psychotically as geeks love Star Wars. Considering their owner has become a major nuisance in negotiations – to the point where we’ve actually had people say they hate him – they deserve a little love. Expect a big turnout even though, due to lockout rules, it won’t take place at the Rose Garden … LMA’s effort may have a tough act to follow since Allen Iverson‘s planning his own two day, four-team tournament in Las Vegas. Yahoo! Sports states there aren’t any definite appearances right now but Kevin Durant, Amar’e Stoudemire and Paul Pierce may join Bubba Chuck at the Thomas & Mack Center November 12 and 13. The event already sounds like a big deal since organizers locked up a venue capable of housing 18,000+ viewers. We’re not saying it’ll sell out but, keep in mind, Vegas hasn’t seen pro ball since the ’07 All-Star Game. Expect fans to come out in droves if the lineup is on point. Watching the Answer play in this setting would be like seeing a ghost. Doesn’t it still feel really weird that he’s done? At times, it kind of feels like the dude never existed, like his exploits were done in some alternative universe … So yesterday, we dropped the cover for Dime #66, deemed “The Breakout Issue.” Who better than to get Mr. Breakout himself on there, John Wall. We spent time with Wall on three different days this summer, and got him talking about some really personal stuff. It’s amazing to think that four years ago, he was cut from his high school basketball team. What do y’all think of the cover? … Here’s your daily dose of lockout logic to get your brains pumping. Brandon Jennings on the frustration: “The world can’t go without basketball; the world is shaped like a basketball.” … We told y’all Michael Beasley is trying to become all teacher’s pet-like this summer. His name is still buzzing after scoring 56 (some are saying 58) points in a game of stars over the weekend, and his recent words with HoopsHype highlight his aim to mature in light of recent miscues. For instance, he reminded everyone he’s 22 and he has to own up to his bad decisions. Then, when asked about possibly becoming an All-Star, he stated he’d have to help get his team winning before he could raise his profile. Michael’s a classic case of having the raw skills and physical capabilities to succeed, and yet at times still lacking the focus and consistency. Do you think he’ll be an All Star at any point in his career? The forward spot is pretty deep out West so he’s long shot status right now. But it could happen. A few of our boys were talking yesterday like B-Easy would drop 25 a game easy if he played with someone like Chris Paul (who was feeding him all night out in OKC) … Minnesota’s in an interesting place considering all the young talent they have. Inexperience and a lack of a definitive leader will likely be an issue once play resumes. Will they overachieve or keep being fodder for the Western Conference? The worst team in the NBA last season, and now Beasley is saying he thinks he can be the leader they need. But we’re not entirely sold on Ricky Rubio either – who is after the past two seasons? – or their defense. At least we can say they’re now interesting for something on the court rather than a guy in a suit … The official 12-man USA Basketball Men’s Pan American Games Team was announced last week for the Oct. 26-30 dates in the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico. Those who survived and made the cut are Blake Ahearn, Brian Butch, Justin Dentmon, Jerome Dyson, Moses Ehambe, Marcus Lewis, Leo Lyons, Renaldo Major, Donald Sloan, Gregory Stiemsma, Curtis Sumpter and Lance Thomas. A few familiar names. We’re just happy to see former Husky Dyson up there. After he left UConn, we were sure he’d find a spot in the league … And Kevin Durant‘s new Nike Zoom KD IV “Nerf Edition” are some of the flyest kicks we’ve seen in a minute. It would be impossible to wear those and not break necks … We’re out like Donovan McNabb.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook