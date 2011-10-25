LaMarcus Aldridge & Allen Iverson Plan to Bring the NBA to the People; Mike Beasley the All-Star?

LaMarcus Aldridge just put his bid in the exhibition game-host craze. Oregon Live reported Portland’s star forward put up a tweet stating his intention to organize a game in the Rose City next month. Details are scarce at this point but it’s another nice gesture for local fans hungry for some NBA action, especially nice given the history that city has with crazed fans. Honestly, we have no clue how they’ve survived this lockout. They love their Blazers almost as psychotically as geeks love Star Wars. Considering their owner has become a major nuisance in negotiations – to the point where we’ve actually had people say they hate him – they deserve a little love. Expect a big turnout even though, due to lockout rules, it won’t take place at the Rose Garden … LMA’s effort may have a tough act to follow since Allen Iverson‘s planning his own two day, four-team tournament in Las Vegas. Yahoo! Sports states there aren’t any definite appearances right now but Kevin Durant, Amar’e Stoudemire and Paul Pierce may join Bubba Chuck at the Thomas & Mack Center November 12 and 13. The event already sounds like a big deal since organizers locked up a venue capable of housing 18,000+ viewers. We’re not saying it’ll sell out but, keep in mind, Vegas hasn’t seen pro ball since the ’07 All-Star Game. Expect fans to come out in droves if the lineup is on point. Watching the Answer play in this setting would be like seeing a ghost. Doesn’t it still feel really weird that he’s done? At times, it kind of feels like the dude never existed, like his exploits were done in some alternative universe … So yesterday, we dropped the cover for Dime #66, deemed “The Breakout Issue.” Who better than to get Mr. Breakout himself on there, John Wall. We spent time with Wall on three different days this summer, and got him talking about some really personal stuff. It’s amazing to think that four years ago, he was cut from his high school basketball team. What do y’all think of the cover? … Here’s your daily dose of lockout logic to get your brains pumping. Brandon Jennings on the frustration: “The world can’t go without basketball; the world is shaped like a basketball.” … We told y’all Michael Beasley is trying to become all teacher’s pet-like this summer. His name is still buzzing after scoring 56 (some are saying 58) points in a game of stars over the weekend, and his recent words with HoopsHype highlight his aim to mature in light of recent miscues. For instance, he reminded everyone he’s 22 and he has to own up to his bad decisions. Then, when asked about possibly becoming an All-Star, he stated he’d have to help get his team winning before he could raise his profile. Michael’s a classic case of having the raw skills and physical capabilities to succeed, and yet at times still lacking the focus and consistency. Do you think he’ll be an All Star at any point in his career? The forward spot is pretty deep out West so he’s long shot status right now. But it could happen. A few of our boys were talking yesterday like B-Easy would drop 25 a game easy if he played with someone like Chris Paul (who was feeding him all night out in OKC) … Minnesota’s in an interesting place considering all the young talent they have. Inexperience and a lack of a definitive leader will likely be an issue once play resumes. Will they overachieve or keep being fodder for the Western Conference? The worst team in the NBA last season, and now Beasley is saying he thinks he can be the leader they need. But we’re not entirely sold on Ricky Rubio either – who is after the past two seasons? – or their defense. At least we can say they’re now interesting for something on the court rather than a guy in a suit … The official 12-man USA Basketball Men’s Pan American Games Team was announced last week for the Oct. 26-30 dates in the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico. Those who survived and made the cut are Blake Ahearn, Brian Butch, Justin Dentmon, Jerome Dyson, Moses Ehambe, Marcus Lewis, Leo Lyons, Renaldo Major, Donald Sloan, Gregory Stiemsma, Curtis Sumpter and Lance Thomas. A few familiar names. We’re just happy to see former Husky Dyson up there. After he left UConn, we were sure he’d find a spot in the league … And Kevin Durant‘s new Nike Zoom KD IV “Nerf Edition” are some of the flyest kicks we’ve seen in a minute. It would be impossible to wear those and not break necks … We’re out like Donovan McNabb.
If Beasley keeps it up, people won’t look sideways at him like his Miami days where guys were questioning how it was even a discussion of who would be the first pick between him and Rose. He’ll live up to his number selection. I believe winning is the only way to get credibility in regards to skills. Too many athletes are shunned because their efforts led their teams no where. To think, Miami really gave him away for a second round pick.
I doubt Iverson will play. This tournament is likely a cash grab for him. Unless he got in the gym and got in shape, he’ll just be there as the face of the event.
The disrespect toward Iverson is getting sickening. Damn, almost as if it’s cool to talk trash.
why do you say that is disrespect toward Iverson? he refused to practice when he was paid to practice and play, why is so wrong to say that he’s out of shape? what’s with this dick riding? it’s not like someone destroyed his career, he did it him self by being stuborn, refusing to practice or to be bench player, wanted to AI of 2000 in 2010… i’m not trashing him, but i’m sick of all those who QQ about him not getting another chance. he got more than one chance to get back.
“The world can’t go without basketball; the world is shaped like a basketball.” — I guess that shows the kind of education Brandon Jennings got. Going to college still matters.
Can someone clarify this for me? There is a lockout. Team owners are not allowed to talk to players. Right? Players cannot play in their teams practice facilities or in their arenas. Right? But players can talk among themselves and hold exhibition games. Right?
Then, how come an entire team, say the Dallas players, not talk among themselves, and play exhibition games as a team? And play against other NBA or D-League teams?
That would bond the players together, get them in shape as a team, and better prepare them for an upcoming season whenever that may be.
Apologies if I sound a bit stupid here.
@Alf – There isn’t enough structure. What if the Lakers got together for these games. Would they run the triangle, iso-kobe, or something else? What kind of defense would they run? If they came out in the W.Va 1-3-1 halfcourt trap, that would be really cool.
Apparently some teams feel they wouldn’t even have enough starpower for these games. Yeah the turnouts have been great but they were 3-4K people venues. Low attendance for NBA games is around 12K. If the Raptors went to Utah for a game, Jay would organize the ‘Melo fans of Utah’ to prevent the Raptors bus from letting the players off.
Last thing, people love the freeflowing style of these games. No one wants to see a pg bring the ball up and run an actual play, it slows the game down. 1 pass, a couple moves, shoot/hit the cutter. Structure won’t thrive.
I kinda feel alf’s idea of teams getting together to have exhibitions. Someone should play the Globetrotters and see what’s good.
Nobody except for corporate Toronto will buy tickets to watch the Raptors play. I go to at least one or two games a season and I haven’t actually BOUGHT a ticket in years.
@Alf’s point
I like the idea. Even without the structure of subbing and coaching, i think it would help the teams out greatly. They would even get a good turnout for the exhibition games in each city. It would take someone setting all this up to make it happen. Maybe the agents or Billy Hunter and the Union.
Pan American Team = Poo Poo Platter
it is sad that Iverson’s career highlight is a game 1 victory in the Finals, and then a 4 game laker sweep.
He could have been one of the best
Aside from that and “we talkin’ ’bout practice” what did he really do?
Hold Up… When Amare says the players should start their own league everyone shoots it down. But when some random fans suggest the teams assemble and play against other teams in various cities, it is all of a sudden a good idea?
I had said that months ago, the teams should be getting together and practicing instead of individuals going overseas. Then people came out of the woodwork to shoot my idea down. I’m all for teams coming together and practicing but how will these exhibition games help the players’ cause?
The union/owners won’t agree on BRI split which will get the negotiations moving [in drastic favor of the owners] but the players are willing to take little to no money to do the same thing? It would be counterproductive. On one hand the players are saying we just want to ball and we’d do it for charity if that means we can ball. But then the other hand is saying we WON’T take a pay cut to play ball.
“Hold Up… When Amare says the players should start their own league everyone shoots it down. But when some random fans suggest the teams assemble and play against other teams in various cities, it is all of a sudden a good idea?”
I didn’t shoot down the idea. I actually said they SHOULD create one, bcuz it would give the players an idea of what it takes to run a professional league.
And alf’s idea and the players creating a league is not the same thing. alf’s idea is basically saying the teams should get together and play. That’s it. It’s no different than what the players are doing right now, except it would involve real NBA rosters. A league is an organized monster of a project. Two teams getting together to play a game can be done in so many ways. 1) the obvious is they could scrimmage against eachother. 2) they could pick names out of a hat and decide teams so that the two teams are inter-mixed. 3) each team can play an inter-squad game, and the winner of each scrimmage plays eachother. And that’s just off the top of my head. There’s so many variants. A new league is totally different. alf’s idea allows the scrubs to get run. In a player-created-league, to my understanding, it would just be the elite guys. That’s not exactly fair for the players who the top-tier players say they are “fighting for”.
“I’m all for teams coming together and practicing but how will these exhibition games help the players’ cause?”
Why does it have to help their cause? Why can’t it be about sticking it to the owners? If successful, the owners will see that the players are filling arenas to watch a simple scrimmage between the teams THEY own, and there’s nothing they can do about it. It’s basically like a big middle-finger to the owners.
I don’t know about you but when I’m driving and some idiot cuts me off, sometimes flipping the bird to that asshole makes me feel better. It doesn’t help my cause because he still cut me off and I still had to slam my brakes, but the middle finger gives me a bit of a relief. It would mean the same to the players.
Too many problems with teams getting together, let alone touring. From team names, no coaches, no facilities, general laziness, you name it.
Beib – In the same way that Dirk won the 1 on 1 tournament awhile back. What have you done for me lately? Iverson flipped the hell out and left the league. He was a hell of a talent, but never worth the headaches IMO. Then he got older, never had a shot, and finishing at the rim was starting to be an issue. Hopping teams never helps out either. Philly, Denver, then Detroit, Memphis, and back to Philly and then quitting. I remember how good he was, remember him at an ASG with Marbury just killing the West, remember his game. Unfortunately, the first thing I think of is how he said he was a starter, pitched a fit, got stuck in Detroit, and just kind of vanished when he could have told his agent that he wants to go to a contender and give them 20 minutes a night. Then I remember how the ball stopped in his hands. He made Kobe look like he was playing hot potato. Name one better back up guard in the NBA. There isn’t one. If he could just fit into a system and not make any waves, he would be in the NBA on a contending team playing a big role as a sixth man. But he can’t/won’t do that and his talent doesn’t outweigh the other stuff anymore.
“Too many problems with teams getting together, let alone touring. From team names, no coaches, no facilities, general laziness, you name it.”
I think some of us might be thinking alf’s idea would be something super-structured. The players, right now, are scrimmaging all across the country. Even Iverson is setting up a two-day event. If he can get guys to play for his event, I’m pretty sure Dirk can call up all his teammates up and get at least 8 guys to show up.
Re: Team names… they don’t have to wear their jerseys. They don’t even have to promote the team. Just say it’s Dirk, Terry, Kidd, Chandler, and Butler, against Rose, Noah, Deng, Brewer, and Boozer. Let the media say it’s Mavs vs Bulls. As long as the PLAYERS don’t say it’s Mavs/Bulls, i don’t think it will be a problem.
As far as facilities goes, like I said, there are games played right now in gyms across the country. I don’t think acquiring a facility is a huge hurdle.
Re: laziness… Again, Allan ‘no-practice’ Iverson is setting up a game. Whether he is, or an agent is, he’s getting it done. It’s not as complicated as Amare’s idea of setting up a whole league. They don’t even have to tour… it could be one, maybe two games. I think it’s a great idea to indirectly tell Stern and the owners to fuck themselves.
yeah, but he blocked him three times
It’s crazy to think that even w/ all of the individual stuff Iverson did, the general public’s first recollection of him is that Practice video. Basketball heads will remember the good stuff, but I get the feeling just from being around people who aren’t really into the NBA that they remember off court crap like that more than anything else.
JAY – I see what you’re saying, but nobody is going to watch that crap. Especially when you can set up a scrimmage with all star guys at every position. Do I want to see an East vs West, each guy chip in $250K, winner takes all game? Fuck yeah. I can’t bear to watch Boozer during an NBA game, let alone a scrimmage with no intensity. First ankle roll and everyone quits.
@Sean – So you are telling me his career was more that this interview excerpt. I never would have known.
[dimemag.com]
We are aware his career had more to it, we are also aware he could have done more for his career.
@Jay these figurative middle-fingers mean nothing. It is like throwing rocks at a tank. If someone cut you off, you could run them off the road. It sends a more direct message.
@ That’s what up –
Point is, it’s Dennis Rodman. Wasn’t like he swatted Nique or Bernard King.
If Kobe blocked Bruce Bowen 3 times, would anyone care?
Whatever tho. Mike’s the GOAT, but not cuz he swatted that offensive juggernaut.
@F&F My comment was talking about the general public… not the typical basketball junkie
“I see what you’re saying, but nobody is going to watch that crap.”
There’s no arguing that. Lol. I know I wasn’t going to watch it… To be honest I’m not really sure why I was defending it.
I remember Iverson’s glory days. The guy was an enigma. Probably the best player ever under 6’0″. But with Iverson, like everything else, you take the bad with the good. As hard as he played in games, he didn’t care too much for practice and overlooked the team-building aspect of it. And I’m not going to act like he did.
First you should change your name.
The video isn’t about Jordan just blocking Rodman. It’s about the result of what happens when you make a simple jester of standing up to Jordan. The mental game he is playing with Rodman. The “How dare you challenge me” reaction by chasing Rodman (a man playing the Forward spot and he is not guarding) down and beating his shit on three seperate occasions. In that game, Mike set up a Mental Roadblock on Rodman that says “You can’t fuck with me”.
If you can’t understand what that means then you probably never stepped foot on a basketball court.
@Sean – It does suck. You make the slightest mention of Iverson or practice and people start going into their “You talkin’ bout practice” routine.
Funny how so much hype was given to this and that player for going overseas and now no one cares. “Are you considering playing in Europe or China?” “Well, I’m going to see what happens here first but I’m keeping my options open.”
Otherwise read as, “No, but I can’t outright say no at this time.”
I mean, I’m not saying the critism toward him isn’t justified, but people still take EEEVVVRRRY opportunity to do so, it gets corny. It’s like beating on a dead dog, even tho I think he will still be worth something to a majority of NBA teams. But since it’s a trend to shit on AI, you don’t want to be the guy who gives him any credit. I respect guys more who are able to step outside the circle. I bet there’s some people out there that would love AI on their teams. They’re secret fans. But God forbid anyone knew they liked AI cuz then they would be called dumb. Sad, a world of followers.
A video of MJ blocking Rodman is cool, but let’s be real. Lookin at Rodman’s career stats, he was probably gonna miss those layups anyways lol
Give Rodman credit for even keeping up with Mike enough to block his shot. U sound like a knowledgable fan so u know MJ and Rodman were the same size anyways. 6’6, 215.
It’s just hilights.
Check this – this video shows how Rodman is the best threepoint shooter in the world (sarcasm) :
[www.youtube.com]
So now the 6’8 210-230 Dennis Rodman is the same size as the 6’6 190-220 Jordan? Actually neither of them have ever been listed at 6’6 215 their entire careers.
But,thats besides the point.
actually, don’t really see your point so im just gonna stop there.
Top career rebounding averages since 1973
Dennis Rodman 6’6″ 13.1
Even MJ referred to Rodman not being any taller than him during interviews, but they’ve never been listed at 220
Rodman and Jordan were the same size?! Lol.
That’s a new one.