LaMarcus Aldridge Is Taking His All-Star Snub Personally

With NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, the time has come for players to re-evaluate themselves. Making the All-Star team has always been somewhat of a mid-season scale for players to weigh their personal performance on. If you made the cut, then obviously you’re doing something right. However, every player isn’t so fortunate. Sure, some players who get snubbed say they don’t take it personally, but I can guarantee that LaMarcus Aldridge is not one of those players.
With all due respect to Kevin Love – who was chosen to fill-in for Yao Ming â€“ Aldridge deserved that last All-Star spot. Don’t get me wrong, Love is putting up astounding numbers this season, posting 40 consecutive double-doubles (and counting) while averaging 21.3 points and 15.5 rebounds on the season. And to the untrained eye, he is the sexier pick. But Aldridge deserved an All-Star selection this year.
Overshadowed by Brandon Roy in previous years, Aldridge’s play has gone overlooked. However, with Roy being out this year, Aldridge has stepped his game up to another level, averaging 22.1 points and 9.0 rebounds on the season. Sure Love has an edge over Aldridge in the stats column, but stats aren’t the only basis with which All-Stars selections are made.
If you consider some of the more important factors like team wins, Aldridge is clearly a more deserving candidate. He has led the Blazers to a 30-24 record, which is good enough for eighth best in the West, while Love and the Timberwolves have recorded 13 wins â€“ only five more than the League worst Cavaliers. (And keep in mind, Aldridge is doing this while Portland’s best player is sidelined by injury.)
The difference in numbers is what stands out on paper, but Love’s eye-opening rebounding stats are slightly overrated in my opinion. What people don’t realize is that Love often gives up defensive position to put himself in a more advantageous spot for a rebound. Playing for stats definitely doesn’t help Minnesota in the win/loss column. Also, when you consider the players working alongside the two in the post, the rebounding disparity makes more sense. Aldridge plays power forward alongside 7-foot veteran Marcus Camby, who is averaging a team-best 11.3 rebounds in 39 games this season. Obviously, that leaves Aldridge with a lot less rebounds to grab. Love on the other hand has been playing center alongside 6-9 power forward Michael Beasley â€“ who has struggled to find the rebounding niche he once had at Kansas State â€“ averaging only 5.6 rebounds per game. The difference between Camby and Beasley alone plays a large part in the rebounding gap between Aldridge and Love. Frankly, if that’s all that Love holds over Aldridge, than that isn’t enough to warrant the snub.
At the end of the day, Aldridge knows more than anyone that he should have been an All-Star and he is taking it upon himself to show the world that he deserved a selection. If you haven’t noticed, he has already notched two 40-point games in the month of February, on the way to much deserved Player of the Week honors. He also became the first Blazer ever to score 36-plus points in three consecutive games, and averaged 38.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.67 blocked shots and 1.33 steals for the week.
What do you think? Should Aldridge have been an All-Star?
Ur an crack champ. Put the pipe down and enjoy Kevin love do his thing!
Kevin Love was never the “sexier” pick. Blake Griffin qualifies as a “sexy” pick because he’s on Sportscenter every night. Love just collects double doubles like nobody’s business, but he flies under the radar for the most part
how has kevin love been under the radar. hes on sportscenter every night for the wolves. without him the wolves wouldnt even be mentioned because they are losing so much…
LA has been playing lights out and reboundings as well as being cluth in the 4th quarter. love isnt carrying his team to wins. LA is
doesn’t Love usually play alongside 7 foot Darko? well same thing, Darko’s not a big rebounder he usually just boxes out for someone else to get it.
Still check Loves offensive rebounding numbers…dang, amazing
i cant stand portland and anyone on their team. i dont kno what it is about them or why i feel this way, but its how it is. roy, aldridge, batum (sp?), rudy, miller (although i liked him in denver..??) i just dont like any of them. portland hater here. go love.
just for the record i dont have this kind of unwarrented hate for any other team
geoff – Thanks, Go stand on a soap box and keep yelling it.
LMA should have gotten the spot. But since LMA didn’t have a twatter account until very recently and make stupid commercials, he won’t get the All-Star bid.
@geoff. Most likely because Portland has stomped the wolves 15 times in a row. If they win tonight it will be 16.
I’d probably hate them too if they treated my team like fodder for a playoff run every year.
I completlely agree, aldridge definitely deserved a spot. Love is rebounding extremely well, but does that alone deserve an all star spot? Besides rebounding, what does love have on aldridge???? Exactly. aldridge was robbed this year
i would cover any bet that Lma has the better game tonite matched up against love. ….. what no takers ,well that settles that .
canterbury needs to go back to philophy class 101. …Love gets the rebound cuz he compromises his position BUT…well why the fuck does he get the rebounds anyway? it doesnt guarantee the a player gets the reb even though he gets position and Love does.
…he doesnt play with a 7 ft center, then what the fuck is Darko doin? layin eggs in the post?
…this dude jaimie makes it look like getting 15 rebs a game is everybody’s business. just like them fools who say anybody can put a good PG among Celtics’ HOFers and they will get 15 asts a game.
aaargh this article is just annoying.
It’s pretty obvious that the Tim Duncan sentimental pick cost Aldridge his spot, not the deserving Love and Griffin picks…
Jamie, I’ve read a few of your articles, and they’re always better than this.
I’ve said it before – if you want to take someone’s spot this year, it should be Tim Duncan’s.
Also, no, Love has been playing PF next to Darko Milicic, not next to Michael Beasley.
Giving up defensive position to get rebounds?! Where else is his defensive position – on the OTHER SIDE of the offensive player?!
As someone else mentioned, the sexiest pick of the year (if we’re calling these picks “sexy”) is Blake Griffin, NOT Kevin Love.
Ugh. I could go on and on, but these are pretty much commonly accepted ideas.
LA has way more game than Love. Ill take a clutch fourth quarter player leading his team to the playoffs vs stats any day.
Dagwaller, giving up defensive position is alluding to the fact he plays crap defense and gives bad help to his teammates. Rather than move well and take up space he just shoots down to box out for boards. If he played better d his teammates would be taking away rebounds from his totals.
He also never attempts to block a shot or take a charge, both of which would put him in bad rebounding position but help the team defensively. It’s harder to board after you’ve leapt to try and alter a shot.
co-sign 10, it’s the sentimental TD pick that got LMA. if you’ve been watching blazers games LMA has been beasting and leading them to wins
@ Fulton – Eh. Doesn’t explain how Love happens to have a better ORPG than LMA. Then there’s Love’s better FT and 3 %s. Then there’s his positive A/TO (something LMA doesn’t possess). Aldridge, on the year, has .8 more PPG than Love.
So…people are saying that LMA is better for what reason, exactly? He’s not better offensively, and are we really going to say that the league leading rebounder is getting a lot of junk? I’m sure that ALL of LMA’s rebounds are clutch, man-style rebounds, while Love just gathers misses after everyone else runs back down the floor.
Griffin should not have been selected by the coaches. Aldridge or even ZBo deserved it better because they have better records and are actually helping the team with more wins. It’s the sexy pick because Griffin is always on ESPN everytime the Clippers play. But if i have to take out someone to put in LMA, i’ll take out Duncan.
Check this blog: West Snubs better than East Starters.
You honestly think LMA isn’t better offensively? Have you ever watched LMA play before?
15 rebounds a game…
dang…15 rebounds a game…..
that’s working, countem 15 fricking rebounds a game…
come on….you can’t deny the man aint putting in work….
Com on LMA is beasting! He’s not getting the national respect. He is carrying this team day in and day out. The win last night over twolves put the blazers from 8th to 6th spot in the west! LMA is in the top 5 of the best go ahead buckets in the league! This guy can’t be stopped!
I am blazer fan and almost always I watch a feed from the opponents announcers!and everytime the announcers sweat LMA and praise him for what he does on the court.
Watch a blazer game n watch LMA. He’s gone up against the best PF in the league and Out played all… From dirk, stat, bosh, Duncan, love and griffen…. This guy average 30+ pts against love, griffin, Duncan and dirk. And 20+ on stat and bosh. Oh yah he plays better D than n e of these guys.
So to say that LMA doesn’t deserve an all-star and wasn’t snubbed…. It’s outrageous.
problem with lma is that he cant do that with roy in the lineup. he’s another one of those “great scorer on a bad team” guys, he can’t do it unless he’s the man. But any team in which he’s the man will be a lottery team. and give it up on the rebounding, lma’s never been tough enough to rebound well. Even before camby.
Duncan or gameless Griffin… take your pick…. one of those two shouldn’t be all-stars.
@18 – The Blazers levered their success around Oden and Roy. Roy got the bigger contract extension and before LMA. Roy also demands the ball and can hold the ball for huge chunks of the shot clock. NO ONE else got numbers when he was healthy. A slow system running through 1 guy, of course LMA doesn’t put up the numbers. Without Camby, without Oden, without Roy, LMA is still WINNING games.
I been saying dude was like that before dude was like that! He can ball straight up. Doesn’t cause chemistry probs. Never heard players or coaches talk negative of dude and he does what he is asked.
Dude seems to play more Utah-ish than Portland in the “Stand-up guy” mode.
He has never gotten the press he deserves cause like Tim he doesn’t create a scene and he has never been “The Man” on his squads.
Shame it’s taken so long for him to get his recognition. Hope he keeps ballin, cause some people do see and been seeing.
I really have no problem with Aldridge, but he’s just not better than Kevin Love. As people are arguing in today’s Smack, if you want to give him TD or Griffin’s spot, fine. This article was subtly bashing Kevin Love, but Love is having a better year.
Kevin Love is this year’s David Lee.
after what i saw last night from love , i wouldnt even want him on my team as a back up.
Love doesnt care about wins. He knows his team is garbage and that they are going nowhere. He will leave in free agency guaranteed. He steps on the court for his own personal accomplisments. A double-double is his victory and breaking the record is the only thing he cares about. LaMarcus has his team in the playoff hunt despite all the injuries. Love cares about his stats..LA cares about wins. Enjoy the double doubles and the lottery Minnesota cause thats all you will ever get outta love!
are u rocks? how can u argue that love is better? if you don’t affect the win losses column how can you say that someone is better? love gets numbers but people allow u to get your numbers if they already know they are going to beat you. aldridge takes his numbers. he plays better when the lights are brighter as well. 15 boards a game is sick but an all star spot is a reward for playing well as well too. aldridge is winning and half their roster has knee injuries. that deserves some credit. he is not just a great scorer on a bad team either. his leading man is a rcok pounder makin it harder for him to get his. wouldn’t aldridge put up love type numbers if he were in minny??? answers? come on haters.
You guys are right. Wins are what matters. TD is in as the PF for the all-stars, Manu is the SG, and TP is the PG. Durant or Melo is the starter? nah nah we have RJ.
Cause wins are what matter when it comes to the All-Star game. LMA has his team in the 8 spot? That ain’t shit compared to where RJ’s stats are taking San Antonio!
Cmon. Yes, Aldridge would put up #s in Minnesota. The exact same ones he’s putting up in Portland.
Just saw that other than Darko and Love, Minnesota’s starters (Flynn, Johnson, and Brewer) COMBINED for 1 point, 1 block, 1 steal, a 0/6 Assist/Turnover ratio, and 0 rebounds. HOW CAN YOU REALISTICALLY AND FAIRLY COMPARE WINS WHEN KEVIN LOVE’S TEAM IS SO BAD?! Jordan couldn’t take that team to the playoffs. Bird couldn’t. Magic couldn’t.
I mean jeez, the Heat’s supporting cast is better than that.
You don’t think Love would prefer to have Baron Davis, or Wesley Matthews? Wow.
I agree, Aldridge should have been selected as Yao’s replacement. Scratch that…Yao should not have been selected to the all star game. The system – which allowed allen iverson to be an all star when he was barely able to stay relevant in the L – is flawed. Because of the number of Chinese voters, Yao will continue to be voted an all star every year he’s in the NBA…even though he WILL be injured every season.
LET THE COACHES PICK THE STARTERS!!!
td deserves his spot best team in the league.
love desrves his spot leads the league in rebounds.
griffin hes awesome but that spot coulda gone to lma not tds and most def not loves.
guys are talking about wins but give lma loves team and get back to me if he can lead them to a .500 record or get 15 boards just because or shoot .40 from deep just because.
MJ couldnt lead the wolves to a +500 record. You guys are garbage. Allstars shouldnt come from lottery teams. Its ok tho Portlands over it…and with a win tonight will be sittin in 5th in the west. Rebounds might be impressive..but when you gotta stick around late in the game you already lost to get your numbers…thats not.
34 and 7 against NO
hope Aldridge destroys Love’s timberwolves every time they meet
Aldridge doesn’t take it personally. He said it doesn’t bother him at all.