The 2022-23 season has been one to forget for the Charlotte Hornets, as they entered Wednesday night with an 11-34 record. One reason for their struggles has been injuries to star guard LaMelo Ball, as he has only played in 21 games due to two different stints on the injured list with a sprained left ankle.

On Wednesday night against the likewise cellar-dwelling Houston Rockets, Ball once again suffered a left ankle injury after teammate PJ Washington landed on Ball’s ankle after trying to block a shot, turning it badly and leading him to need help to get to the locker room.

LaMelo Ball has his ankle stepped on and has to be helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rQYsny7cHi — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 19, 2023

It’s a nasty looking injury, as Ball’s ankle goes nearly 90 degrees over with Washington’s body weight coming down on top of it, and he was clearly in considerable pain as he left the floor. Given this is now the third injury to the same ankle, there has to be a heightened level of concern. Ball has now suffered an ankle injury in just about every imaginable way, first turning it over on a drive to the basket, then stepping on a fan’s foot, and now having it landed on by a teammate.

Ball missed just over a month on both previous sprains, but with the Hornets well outside the playoff picture in the East, one would expect even more caution with Ball’s ankle as the perspective in Charlotte shifts fully to the future and Ball is the centerpiece of everything they are trying to do. He was quickly ruled out for the game with a left ankle sprain, with further testing to come to determine the severity.