LaMelo Ball is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft class, as the youngest brother of current Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball has long been in the public eye. For better or worse, this has led him on a unique pre-NBA career path, taking him from Chino Hills High to Lithuania to Spire Academy to Australia, where he signed a deal to play on the Illawarra Hawks for his final season prior to being draft eligible.

Ball’s start to the season drew plenty of eyeballs and attention as he was impressive, particularly in showing off his tremendous vision and passing acumen. There are still questions about his efficiency and defense, but what he does on the ball and his ability to facilitate — along with his scoring potential — figures to make him a top 5 pick in June.

Unfortunately, Ball suffered a foot injury in early December that sidelined him for four-plus weeks, and he and his camp have decided that rather than return to the Illawara Hawks to finish the season — which eds in February, he will focus on continuing rehab and preparing for the NBA draft instead, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony who received the news via text from Ball’s agent.

“Melo’s foot is totally healed, but the doctor’s policy is if you’re out for six weeks, you must rehab for six weeks,” Jackson texted. “He’s starting court work tomorrow.”

Ball will now turn his full focus to the NBA Draft and working on his skills to try and convince a team he’s worthy of being a top pick.