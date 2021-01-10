LaMelo Ball was instrumental in the Charlotte Hornets’ comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, coming off the bench and making his impact felt in a big way in the 113-105 victory. His performance was so good that Ball managed to etch his name in the NBA’s record book for stuffing the stat sheet.

With 6:13 left in the fourth quarter, Ball set up P.J. Washington for a bucket. He’s quite good at doing this, of course, but this one was a little extra special, as it was Ball’s 10th assist of the evening and helped him set the record for being the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in a game.

With 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, @hornets rookie @MELOD1P becomes youngest player in @NBA history with a triple-double at 19 years, 140 days (prev: Markelle Fultz, 19 yr 317 days) #AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 10, 2021

On the whole, Ball scored 22 points, reeled in 12 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists in 31 minutes of work on the bench. It was an encouraging game in a number of ways — namely the fact that he was quite efficient from the field, going 9-for-13 and 3-for-5 from three — but the triple-double is what makes this one noticeable. And watching him play, you can just see that Ball was in control of the game, making things look far too easy for someone who was playing in their 10th NBA game.

LaMelo scoring & distributing in the first half! 9 PTS | 7 AST | 4-4 FGM pic.twitter.com/2HSslfLHxG — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2021

DEEP THREE FOR MELO 👌 He’s 7-7 from the field! pic.twitter.com/ZTSaJ4avWw — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2021

This is quickly becoming a LaMelo trademark. pic.twitter.com/rTdU8vrjwK — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 10, 2021

LaMelo Ball becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/yI05kUXSBp — FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) January 10, 2021

It’s a particularly fun record for Ball to set because it means the title returns to a member of his family. Ball broke the record set by Markelle Fultz, but prior to his getting it, the record was held by Ball’s older brother, Lonzo.