Lance Stephenson Hits Buzzer-Beating Moon Shot To End Third Quarter

Has anyone been more fun to watch tonight than Born Ready? The Dime favorite has been balling, talking smack to LeBron, playing great defense, flopping… we can’t forget that, and going on frenetic coast-to-coast forays. Steve Kerr is loving it. But he saved his best play, a YOLO Kobe shot, to beat the third quarter buzzer.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook