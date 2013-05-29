Lance Stephenson Hits Buzzer-Beating Moon Shot To End Third Quarter

05.28.13 5 years ago

Has anyone been more fun to watch tonight than Born Ready? The Dime favorite has been balling, talking smack to LeBron, playing great defense, flopping… we can’t forget that, and going on frenetic coast-to-coast forays. Steve Kerr is loving it. But he saved his best play, a YOLO Kobe shot, to beat the third quarter buzzer.

