With all of the hoopla over the last few weeks about the Miami Heat and their flopping, Lance Stephenson is trying to get it on the action tonight. He was not rewarded for this:

GIF via Bleacher Report

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook