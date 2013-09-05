Lance Stephenson’s Greatest Music Moments On Instagram

After averaging 9.4 points and an impressive 7.6 rebounds during the playoffs last year — a mark of a guy you want: he ups his game when it matters most — Stephenson will start this season in a slightly different role. The return of Indiana’s former leading scorer Danny Granger creates a few questions. Who starts? Who comes off the bench? Who plays the big minutes? Does someone get traded? In the end, having too many good players is something no one is complaining about, and considering the way Stephenson embodies the team’s toughness, everyone expects him to be a core player going forward.
Stephenson turned 23 years young today and while his Instagram is littered with behind-the-scenes training videos, he also loves him some music. Check out his greatest musical moments on Instragram.
*** *** ***
WHEN: Sept. 4
WHO: Travis Scott – “Bandz” (Feat. Meek Mill)
WHEN: Sept. 4
WHO: Chris Brown – “Ya Man Ain’t Me”
