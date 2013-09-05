Lance Stephenson’s Greatest Music Moments On Instagram

We once called Lance Stephenson “Born Ready,” dropped him on the cover of the magazine and said he could be a NBA All-Star in high school. Things didn’t quite happen as quickly as we envisioned, but the Pacers shooting guard has shut up a lot of haters over the past season and a half. It wasn’t long ago the 6-5 guard was a bench warmer known more for high school highlights and a feud withthan anything else. Now he’s an integral piece to the new age Bad Boys from Indiana, probably the only team in the East that will challenge Miami this season.

After averaging 9.4 points and an impressive 7.6 rebounds during the playoffs last year — a mark of a guy you want: he ups his game when it matters most — Stephenson will start this season in a slightly different role. The return of Indiana’s former leading scorer Danny Granger creates a few questions. Who starts? Who comes off the bench? Who plays the big minutes? Does someone get traded? In the end, having too many good players is something no one is complaining about, and considering the way Stephenson embodies the team’s toughness, everyone expects him to be a core player going forward.

Stephenson turned 23 years young today and while his Instagram is littered with behind-the-scenes training videos, he also loves him some music. Check out his greatest musical moments on Instragram.

*** *** ***

WHEN: Sept. 4

WHO: Travis Scott – “Bandz” (Feat. Meek Mill)

WHEN: Sept. 4

WHO: Chris Brown – “Ya Man Ain’t Me”