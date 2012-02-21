Landry Fields Smashes One on Kris Humphries

Has anyone benefited more from the arrival of Jeremy Lin than Landry Fields? Since J-Lin showed up, Fields has been rejuvenated, and seems to be on the receiving end of most of Lin’s assists. Landry is playing with confidence and aggression and it shows in the highlights he’s been racking up over the last two weeks.

This dunk on Kris Humphries last night might be the best thing Landry’s ever done:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WATCH A TON OF DUNK VIDEOS HERE

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook