Landry Fields Smashes One on Kris Humphries

Has anyone benefited more from the arrival of Jeremy Lin than Landry Fields? Since J-Lin showed up, Fields has been rejuvenated, and seems to be on the receiving end of most of Lin’s assists. Landry is playing with confidence and aggression and it shows in the highlights he’s been racking up over the last two weeks.
This dunk on Kris Humphries last night might be the best thing Landry’s ever done:
I ain’t gonna lie. Landry Fields even had a dunk on Vince Carter the other game. He’s playing like a legit NBA baller. Gotta bring it every night though.