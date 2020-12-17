It’s been a particularly tough year for small businesses. Because of the ongoing pandemic, local businesses around the country are struggling to make ends meet, and thousands have been forced to shut their doors for good. But with the COVID-19 vaccine now entering wide distribution, the hope is that life will get back to normal in the coming year and boost an economy that has suffered major setbacks.

The NBA and its players, of course, have been active as usual in supporting local causes in their hometowns and elsewhere through the NBA Cares program, as well as individual efforts from players who donate their time and money to help boost business in their community via various outreach programs and initiatives.

Cavs center Larry Nance Jr., who is as committed as anyone to using his platform for positive change, is helping prop up Cleveland-area businesses through a creative new idea to spotlight their goods and services by wearing their apparel to home games this season and giving them a shout-out on social media.

Nance is asking fans to send him clothing from local businesses that he will wear to games and then donate to local homeless shelters. He will also auction off his game-worn jersey and match the sale price, with the proceeds going to local businesses. It’s an innovative way to get fans involved and keep money funneling into local restaurants, retailers, and manufacturers, particularly during when it’s become so much more convenient to rely on big-box stores for so many of our everyday needs.