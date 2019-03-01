Last Night, In Basketball: Emergency Point Guard Joe Ingles Dissected The Nuggets

03.01.19 39 mins ago

Getty Image

The reason the pick-and-roll has long been one of the most successful plays in basketball is that it forces the defense to make choices. How will you guard the ball-handler coming around the screen? How will you prevent a passer from getting to the screener, and does that change depending on whether he rolls or pops? Where do you send help from, and how easy is it for the helper to recover to his man?

All of these choices have to be made in split-seconds, and then they have to be executed perfectly in order to prevent a score. Naturally, it’s not quite as easy as it sounds, and it sounds pretty difficult in the first place. This has scarcely been more evident than it was on Thursday night, as Joe Ingles tore up the Denver Nuggets’ pick-and-roll defense to lead the Utah Jazz to a road victory in a game where they were without all three of their primary point guards in Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum, and Raul Neto.

In this week’s edition of Last Night, In Basketball, we break down how Ingles manipulated the help in Denver’s pick-and-roll coverages all night, finding seven of his 10 assists out of pick-and-rolls.

Around The Web

TAGSJoe InglesUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP