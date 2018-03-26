LaVar Ball Is Now Holding Tryouts For His New NCAA Alternative, The JBA League

03.26.18 25 mins ago

Getty Image

There are many different words that one could use to describe Lavar Ball. That said, if a person says that the Ball family patriarch under-delivers on his boastful antics, it’s blatantly false.

For months now, Ball has promised that he would try to provide an alternative for 18 to 21-year-old kids to play basketball that involves compensation. Ball has been a vocal critic of the NCAA and how they do not pay their talent. Most of his frustration was let off when his middle child, LiAngelo, was arrested in Beijing for shoplifting last fall.

