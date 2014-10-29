Learn How Steph Curry Developed “The Perfect Shot” In Inspirational Video

It’s easy to believe that a shooter of Steph Curry’s remarkable ability and rare genealogy has been splashing jumpers with ease since he picked up a basketball. Amazing as it sounds, though, that’s simply not the case. In this inspirational new video from Muscle Milk, the Golden State Warriors superstar explains how he developed “the perfect shot” after re-making his stroke as a high schooler.

We’ve known of Curry’s teenage shooting overhaul for some time, but it’s still striking to see film of his initial form. Check out his release point here:

Young Steph nails the shot, of course, but utilizing form that would indeed prove unsustainable at collegiate and professional levels. It’s especially imperative of players for size to actually shoot the ball from above their heads, and Curry does so just a hair over shoulder level here. It’s a stark contrast to his current stroke not only in release point, but in quickness, too.

Steph says that chief to overcoming difficulties gleaned from changing his shot was the belief that “I can do anything…” We’ve no doubt his incredible success in the NBA is forged from the same mentality.

