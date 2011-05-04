LeBron And Wade Take Turns Beating On The Reeling Celtics

05.04.11 7 years ago 50 Comments
We think we should remind everyone: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play on the same team. They play on the same team. On a night where Boston was playing for more than just a split, they fought the way we knew they would. But it wasn’t enough. You could feel the tension all night. It felt like Boston was teetering on the brink, one run away from a complete breakdown. Wade (28 points, eight rebounds) in the first half and then LeBron (35 points) in the second helped finally end it, James being the catalyst for a huge fourth-quarter run in the Heat’s 102-91 Game 2 win. Tied at 80 midway through the fourth, a Mario Chalmers three-pointer began a 14-0 Miami spurt. While Big Baby was missing layups, LeBron was hitting impossible shots. Boston didn’t score again until it was already over … The Cs had a great first quarter. The bench was producing, Boston was making the extra pass and they were working the Heat on defense. Despite all that, the Heat were still up one. Miami just recovers so quickly on defense. Doc Rivers called them the “Deion Sanders Defense.” You might think you’re open, but you never really are. The Celtics couldn’t find any openings … Near the end of the half, Wade got an outlet pass and was ready to pull up for a three. But then he noticed Garnett was the only one back and two-stepped KG towards vacation. It was so bad that Garnett did a 360. Moments later, Wade sized Ray Allen up and used a crossover to put the three-point king on his face while wetting the three. Boston probably felt like Raymond from White Men Can’t Jump, so embarrassed that they wanted to go grab their gun … After Wade dominated the first half, LeBron stepped up in the third, scoring 10-straight points during a crucial point when Boston made a run … Paul Pierce had to go into the locker room in the first quarter with a foot injury, and then Ray Allen did the same in the third after colliding with LeBron. Then you have Rajon Rondo (20 points, 12 assists) sprawled out on the sidelines stretching his back. Shaq doesn’t ever leave the trainer’s room. Before you know it, Blue Cross Blue Shield will be sponsoring the Celtics. What’s next? Doc Rivers blows out his windpipe and Lawrence Frank has to take over? … We nearly spat out our dinner when Craig Sager made his debut last night. He looked like Malibu’s Most Wanted with that yellow jacket. Or a toucan …

