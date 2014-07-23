LeBron Apologizes To Neighbors With Cupcakes

In the days leading up to LeBron James‘ stunning announcement he was returning to Cleveland in a titanic Sports Illustrated essay explaining the rationale behind his lower-case decision 2.0, fans gathered outside his Bath Township home in Ohio, eagerly hoping to see the King return. ‘Bron took the time to thank his neighbors with some treats for putting up with the crush of gawkers in the area.

If 1500 fans show up for LeBron halfway across the globe for the Hong Kong stop during his summer Nike tour, imagine what it was like in his hometown of Akron?

To thank his neighbors for dealing with the fans outside his home, James sent them cupcakes with an apology note for the “chaos” surrounding his return.

Here’s the Akron Beacon Journal with more:

Employees from Baker Blvd. Decadent Desserts in Fairlawn dropped off cupcakes Tuesday night to James’ Bath Township neighbors. Included with the dozen cupcakes was an apology note from James for the “chaos” that surrounded his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. When James announced his decision to return to the Cavs earlier this month, fans and the media crowded his Idlebrook Drive home. “We know things have been hectic in the neighborhood these past few weeks and we are sorry for the chaos,” the note reads. “We are so thankful to live in this wonderful community and we are so blessed to have understanding neighbors like you. “As a gesture of our gratitude and appreciation, our family wants to give you something that is meaningful to us, our foundation’s cupcakes. We hope you enjoy the treat!” The note was addressed from James, his wife and two children.

James’ neighbors received six “Just a Kid from Akron Cherry Cola” cupcakes and six “Homecourt Chocolate Chunk” cupcakes. Both cupcakes were designed for James.

One of those neighbors — David Galehouse, a sophomore at Ohio State whose childhood home is just a few miles from James’ house — tweeted out a picture of the gift:

@KingJames Showing love for the neighborhood!!! Thanks for the cupcakes!! pic.twitter.com/1hjkNoUf6X — David Galehouse (@DavidG_House) July 22, 2014

Said Galehouse of the treats: “They were some of the best cupcakes I ever had.”

James bought the property in Bath Township in 2003 where he built the current 30,000 sq. mansion he calls “home.”

