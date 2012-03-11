LeBron, D-Wade Figure Out A Winning Formula; Derrick Rose Eclipses A Milestone

So you want Dwyane Wade taking the last shot huh? He finally did in Miami’s two-point overtime win against the Pacers last night, and made a game-winner. But even after that, Erik Spoelstra was asked who he had planned to take the final shot. His answer: “Whoever’s open.” That’s because LeBron scored the team’s final eight points, including a crazy three, to actually send it into overtime where Wade and Chris Bosh dominated. James and Wade combined for 55 points, and you have to feel bad for the Pacers, who led for all but 12 seconds out of the game’s last 18 minutes … Portland finally won a road game behind 30 from LaMarcus Aldridge. The only problem was it came against the Wizards, who bowed out 110-99. Portland played well enough that even Raymond Felton did his thing (21 points), and wasn’t completely put in the blender by John Wall (25 points, eight assists). There’s no describing Wall’s frustration at this point … The Rockets withstood Gerald Green – yes, Gerald Green – in their six-point win over the Deron Williams-less Nets. Green took it back to high school with 26 points and a ridiculous alley-oop that would’ve made even Clyde Drexler jealous … One night after losing pathetically to Cleveland, the Thunder made sure it didn’t happen again. They destroyed Charlotte as any good (or actually, any team in general) team would, winning at home 122-95. James Harden dropped 33 off the bench … The Suns had one of their most complete games of the season, and they needed it to knock off the red-hot Grizzlies, 98-91. Phoenix is just a half game back of Portland and something feels seriously wrong about that. We’re not sure we’ve EVER seen two teams that close, battling for their playoff lives, that were so completely different … The Mavericks returned to the Palace That Hates Them, and went home just as they did in 2007. Golden State spanked Dallas 111-87 in a game that was never close. Monta Ellis had 20 points and eight assists while David Lee scored 25 of his own … Kevin Love had 31 and 16, but the Wolves just weren’t the same without their point guard, losing to the Hornets 95-89. Nothing felt right. It didn’t feel fun, which is how that team has been all year, in spite of Martell Webster‘s hair. Incredible that Ricky Rubio‘s season is over because of an ACL tear. When we saw the injury live, it didn’t feel like a game changer, and yet here we are not only for Minnesota but also for Spain in the Olympics. The crazy part about it was Jose Calderon, the other half of Spain’s starting backcourt, twisted his ankle last night and left as well … The Bulls got big games from three players in particular in their 111-97 win over Utah: Derrick Rose had 24, Kyle Korver somehow had 26 points, seven rebounds and six dimes, and Carlos Boozer somehow had 27. Rose also had 13 assists and finally has that number up to eight a game. Remember when people used to claim he would NEVER average that much? So he’s sort of eclipsed a milestone at this point. All the reigning MVP needs to do is keep it up for the rest of the season at this point … The craziest part was Nate Robinson coming in to drop 21 after Stephen Curry left with yet another… ankle sprain. Seriously, this dude is like the anti-Kobe, at least in terms of playing through injuries. He really can’t NOT roll an ankle every time he goes out there. Somebody build this man a bionic ankle because it’s getting beyond ridiculous at this point … Behind 20 points from Rodney Stuckey, Detroit smashed the Raptors by 19 in one of those games that someone would’ve had to drug you in order to get you to watch … Duke lost 62-59 to Florida State, so everyone can be happy about that … And J.R. Smith was fined $25,000 for posting a picture on Twitter of a women in his hotel in a thong. You’d think the NBA would let these guys live a little. At the same time, this does set up Smith for some easy jokes, like how the league should at least fine him that much for bad shot selection … We’re out like Spanish guards.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook