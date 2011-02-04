LeBron drops 51 on Orlando; Spurs beat Lakers in thriller

Whatever fools out there still believe LeBron James isn’t a big-game clutch performer really should pay attention to the past and the present. The current NBA standings provide enough evidence to prove LBJ was working miracles by carrying the Cavs anywhere beyond the first round, the numbers show he gets it done, and the highlight reels don’t lie about the game-winners and clutch shots on his resume. It’s pretty clear by now that LeBron thrives on the big stage, like last night’s national TV tip in Orlando when he dropped 51 points (17-25 FG), 11 rebounds and 8 assists in a Miami win … LeBron scored 23 in the first quarter, going 9-for-9 from the field and 5-for-6 at the line. Like Stan Van Gundy said, the Magic couldn’t do anything because even when they stayed in front of LeBron, he was sticking jumpers on autopilot … Mid-game tweet from Hawks rookie Jordan Crawford, a.k.a. the kid who became famous in college when he dunked on LeBron: “Bron out here serving!!!! This is not Avatar this is the real thing!!” … Despite losing D-Wade (14 pts) temporarily with a lower back contusion, Miami was up by 16 going into the fourth quarter. But Orlando wouldn’t go away, and suddenly it was just a three-point game with 10 seconds left after Jameer Nelson (22 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) hit a trey. Jason Richardson knocked the ensuing inbound pass off LeBron’s leg, giving Orlando the ball back with a chance to tie. They missed J.J. Redick open the corner, though, and Ryan Anderson bricked a three that he rushed unnecessarily … Bad timing: Steve Kerr said Mike Miller is “deceptively quick” at the exact moment the camera zoomed in and showed Miller laboring to run downcourt like Peter Griffin‘s horse, ‘Til Death … And did you hear when Kerr got all defensive about drafting Earl Clark? All Marv Albert did was mention that Kerr picked Clark when he was in Phoenix, and Kerr snapped, “What do you mean by that? Was that a shot?” Settle down, Steve … No, that was not Gheorghe Muresan sitting in the front row in Orlando. That was the GEICO caveman. Seriously, they had him at the game … Somehow we’re not seeing a career in broadcasting for Tony Parker when he’s done playing. After Antonio McDyess‘ tip-in at the buzzer gave San Antonio a win over the Lakers in one of the most exciting games of the year, TP’s analysis for Cheryl Miller was, “I’m very happy he made that shot.” … Early on it looked like San Antonio was going to grind out the kind of W that is painful for everybody involved, but Ron Artest sparked some life in L.A. with his hustle and defensive playmaking (even though he couldn’t dribble to save his life sometimes) to make it entertaining …Read More>>
Maybe this game was a good sign for the Magic. Lebron scored 51 and the Heat still beat them by only 4, even though Wade’s production was pretty pedestrian. Lebron won’t score 51 every game.
You guys missed Ray Allen from your all-star reserves list. Good line on the “two great actors” though.
Y’all know what Steve Nash averaged when he won those MVPs? 19 points and 11 dimes.
Y’all know what Steve Nash averaged this season? 17 points and 11 dimes.
The system has changed a little from D’Antoni to Gentry, his teammates are a lot worse but Nash basically is the same player. The same guy that won two MVPs now isn’t even mentioned as an All Star snub but a bum like Ray Felton is ‘top of the list’
Now I’m not saying he should make the team or that he shouldn’t have won those two MVPs (although you can make a case for both) but it’s still kinda crazy.
Tell em why u mad son cuz It was a lebron Lasers show in Orlando tonight shout out Lupe. Dwight mustve pissed him off with the pregame imitation or stan van gundy saying he is a mediocre shooter.
@mtx Miami got laxed on D for the final 6mins and the magic made like 7 3s that wont happen again either hence why it was a close game
Kobe shooting a Kobe-like 5 for 18
Um, pretty sure you left Steve Nash off the list of snubs. I personally would rather see him in the game than Kevin Love. Nash is a better player, on a better team, and he puts up stats too. Pretty sure he’s leading the league in assists.
Plus guys like Nash are crucial for all star games. I don’t want to watch a bunch of power forwards lob alley-oop attempts out of bounds to one another.
showtime….you beat me to it
Click My Name (LeBron highlights)
Not only did he score and NBA season high 51 last night… he also made his first 11 shots. That’s impressive. He also tied Kevin Durant for the best fantasy line (69 fantasy points) this season.
The last player to have at least 50 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists in a game? Michael Jordan against the Suns in 1989.
instead of making fun of the Romanian dude, imagine Blake Griffin not shaving for a few months… he wouldn’t need no caveman make-up
Memorable meeting of two great actors!
Haha, funny shit!
You missed Ray Allen from the reserves list.
i’m a laker fan and i’d rather have lamar instead of pau this year. he deserved it more than pau
At deeds: Nash is nice, but Rondo is leading assist-per-games by a mile…
I’m not getting where all this unnecessary love for Odom is coming from. He is doing what he always does, this year as a starter. You can’t say he improved, his situation changed due to team injuries. He went from being the 1st option on the second unit to the 3rd with the first unit. Big deal…
As for Nash missing the game… oh well. As much as Steve Nash “made” those other guys he played with, those other guys helped him win at a fairly high rate and provided highlights to get him noticed.
Manu flew over the cuckoo’s nest. anyways, go Spurs go!
So stoked that Blake griffin made it
there was one moment at the halftime buzzer when Manu almost bumped into Jack Nicholson on the sideline that was a memorable meeting of two great actors..-instant classic-
I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed the geico caveman at that game lol
say what you want, but the geico caveman always pulls hot ass
“We can pretty much guarantee the Wolves win their next game. That is, if they have any heart or pride”
That or they are facing the Raptors (which they are)
Since Dime didn’t, I will….
Jared Sullinger last night was bonkers.
IMO, he’s the POY. Jimmer has crazy range and Kemba is clutch, but Sullinger is an 18 yr old who sees double and triple teams all the time, which normally would force any other kid into more than a few turnovers but he seemingly never makes a mistake. I really enjoy watching him play. I try to think of someone who reminds me of him, but I can’t. The best I could come up with is maybe Zach Randolph but more dedication and better vision/passing ability?? Then again, adding dedication, and passing ability makes him not-so-similar to Randolph. Lol. On another website, they compare him to K. Love… a good “throwback” comparison, but Sullinger is more of a true back-to-the-basket banger than Love is. For now, I can’t see a true comparison. Jared Sullinger is just Jared Sullinger.
I think Jimmer may win POY honours because of his gaudy numbers, but I’m pulling for Sullinger. He’s the complete post player.
Great game by LeBron, but it would have been amazing if Orlando had hit that 3 and sent it into overtime. Damn 90%+ of Orlando milktoast fans had vacated the building to get home by their 10:30 p.m. bedtime by that time. Agree that Anderson unnecessarily rushed that 3-pointer at the end.
Love is nice, but playing for a crappy team inflates stats, period.
Wish J-Smoove had made allstar game rather than JJ, who has missed 9 games this season (with Hawks doing fine those 9 games). Smoove and Horford are the guys who make the Hawks tick these days (which helps explain why Hawks stunk JJ’s first year or 2 w/ Hawks).
pipdaddy
You mean by one assist a game, with like 5 minutes more played per game, passing to 3 hall of famers right?
fair play to LeBron, he was straight Beast Mode last night. you can’t do better than forcing him to take J’s all night. if he sticks them all then hell, what more can you do?
Wade was turd. loved Howard mangling him when he went up for that layup. fact is he’s so protected you’ll get called for a foul for just breathing on him, so you may as well get a decent hit in.
Orlando missed Bass big time. Anderson doesn’t work when he starts, it messes with his rhythm and he makes bad decisions. such as going for the trey himself instead of kicking it to the open Redick.
Miami (well, LeBron) played well, but Orlando’s hustle and effort was much better in the second and fourth quarters and if they can just bring that for the whole game, or at least 3 quarters, then they’ll win more.
a Miami/Orlando series would go down to the wire. if Orlando could get another big, though? fuhgeddaboutit. they dominated enough when Bass had a good game last time, if they had an actual alternate big fella they’d be imperious. but I know Otis doesn’t think we need one, for some reason.
@Stunnaboy2k11 & control… Good call on both comments.
When are guys gonna start realizing that Dwight Howard is a good player but an ass-clown as a “personality”? That’s at least the second time he did the antics where he imitated LeBron. I guess some people will say that it was “entertaining”. I will call those people “simpletons”. Come up with your own gimic if you want to pretend that you are in the WWE or just STFU and play ball already.
Hey look at me… I’m smiling all the time like Hines Ward and Donovan McNabb… Hey look at me I’m doing LeBron’s powder act… Hey I’m trying to do funny things like I’m an even less interesting version of Shaq. Play ball dick head!
It would be nice to be able to read something about the Spurs without you taking repeated shots at Parker and Ginobili. Seriously, its gotten really pathetic now.
No comment on Curry’s 70 foot oop pass last night?
So I while Lebron was saying “Thursday game is going to be a big game”, D-Howard was thinking about the pre-game intros and making fun of LBJ. LBJ admitted Orlando was on his hitlist and Howard still comes out joking. Is there any wonder why they lost?? Focus bitch.
Orlando needs a big but they really can’t give up anyone to get one. Bass was missed because they would have went in on Bosh. If gilbert plays better that makes Jason Richardson expendable but since he STILL looks like he wants to play ZERO minutes, they don’t have any trading pieces.
I’ve got nothing against Reddick but he is their only worthwhile piece. Undersidez two, most conditioned player on the team, 3 point shooter, can’t guard athletic 2s, recently married, team player, and due to affirmative action he should have preference in his industry.
They should talk to Memphis about Thabeet. If Ewing can make him into a defensive stud, THEN he will deserve a head coaching job.
@ Mtx
all the boston/heat games this season ended up looking close but for the first 3 quarters boston was busting they ass. magic aint shit they’re a mid-tier team.
Sean
Dwight is a little goofy, which is better than douchebaggy like some teams (go green). The guy DOES need to focus a little bit, and get A LOT meaner though.
I also have a theory about LeBron’s douchebag acts over the last year. The guy doesn’t have that “natural motherfucker” bone in him, so he needs to act like a douchebag so people hate on him, and that turns him into a motherfucker who can go motherfuck people.
F&F
Ewing is a horrible coach, he had Dwight for how many years and didn’t teach him a damn thing. Dwight sits down for a few weeks during the summer with a REAL center, and suddenly he’s not looking too bad offensively. The only thing Ewing can teach someone to do is sweat like a fountain.
Please those blocks on Howard by Lebron and Wade. Beastly.
Is there any doubt Lebron is Miami’s franchise player? I know Wade is an incredible talent – one of the league’s best – but it’s Lebron who dominates the really big games: the game in Cleveland, the first matchup against Amare, the Lakers game on Christmas, and now vengeance in Orlando. Meanwhile, more often than not he defends the opposing team’s best player, as against the Thunder the other day.
Please post*
@Control – True he did spend 20 total hours with Hakeem to learn some offense but it is also the way that Howard is built. He doesn’t have a base to back people down and get his position. He has to use his arms which pick up cheap fouls.
Look at his shooting motion. He shoots with the ball right in front of his face, instead of above his head, which makes it easier to block.
It is odd but true, how many times have you seen someone who is so jacked that you have to wonder how they can wipe their a$$?
Ewing made Howard a better defensive player. How can he be considered the most dominant Center in the league only while being a beast on ONE end of the floor? Give Ewing his credit.
@control
This had me laughing
“I also have a theory about LeBron’s douchebag acts over the last year. The guy doesn’t have that “natural motherfucker” bone in him, so he needs to act like a douchebag so people hate on him, and that turns him into a motherfucker who can go motherfuck people.”
I think you’re making a good point. The dude definitely “seems” to be embracing the villian role. I can just imagine that coversation with his advisors / yes-men.
Lebron: “Guys I’m thinking about making people hate me…”
Yes Man: “That’s a great idea King! You are a genius! It’ll be like when (insert wrestler’s name here) turned into a bad guy. You are so smart and always right!”
sean
You are close, but I think the conversation went down like this:
LeBron: “LeBron James needs some fire. LeBron James remembers all the haters. LeBron James is now the King of Villain.”
Jocker: “King, LeBron James should wear sunglasses in dark clubs.”
LeBron: “LeBron James has an idea, LeBron James will wear sunglasses in dark clubs. LeBron James needs to send a message to the league. LeBron James is making a list and checking it twice.”
Jocker: “LeBron James is the new Santa!”
Good games last night. That was some of the best ive seen from LBJ as far as making shots. He isnt the “bad shot maker” like Kobe or Melo and doesnt have the moves of Wade or Pierce so i dont think he will ever hit that many walk off game winners, but LBJ is clutch as far as showing up for the big game. He needs to do a better job of drawing dbl teams so he can use his vision to hit open teammates. Next year i believe he will add a post game which will allow more dbl teams on him and create more easy shots for his teammates. As for the allstar teams. Yes Odom is the 2nd best player on L.A., but Pau was already picked. Kevin Love deserves that spot without question and anyone arguing he doesnt needs brain surgery. SIDE NOTE: The Chicago Bulls have one all star and the 2nd or 3rd best record in the East and the NBA. I dont even care that the 20-10 Boozer (30 games played) but when i see 3 Heat, 4 Celtics, and 3 Spurs players i find it disrespectful as fuk.
You guys are fukkin retarded. Lol!!! Hilarious.
Also here is some extra IQ for u. People who say the Spurs, Celtics, and Lakers DESERVE multiple all stars because they are winning i say this: When the 96′ Bulls won 72 games how many all stars were on that ALL TIME GREAT team? Two! Pippen and Jordan. Toni Kukoc was 6th man of the year and was the 3rd leading scorer on the team while dropping like 15ppg with 4-5 assist (just like Lamar Odom on this LA team) and not one argument was raised about how he should be on the team because the Bulls were winning. Dennis Rodman was leading the NBA in rebounding (15rpg i believe) and was a1st team all defense guy with a limited jumper and FT shooting as a specialist role player for that record breaking team and there was no comotion when he was left off the 96 AS team. Rajon Rondo leads the NBA in asst as a specialist with a limited jumper and FT shooting for the 2nd best team this year (Celtics) and ppl are crowning him the best PG in the game and he was damn near a starter. Clearly there is something wrong…
control
I like what you are saying… Perhaps he is getting back at everyone that was so quick to believe that “alleged” story about Delonte West… you know, the one that (wink wink) WASN’t true!
@chicagorilla
What’s the matter man? You don’t think that FOUR Celtics deserved to make the game? I mean Garnett and Rondo have only missed a combined 20 games this season… I’m a little disappointed that Perkins didn’t make it too.
I joke. I joke.
Look at the teams that are ALWAYS on tv. To reduce 2 teams sending 7 players, they should showcase other teams. At least once a week we get a nationally covered game of either Miami or Boston. I’m not buying NBAtv just to see the Lakers voted in for every tuesday night game.
i’m very surprised that no one mentioned that mcdyess’s game winning tip was goaltending
but i’m also very entertained at the rest of the comments lol
I agree 100% with chicagorilla @ #39.
4 all-stars is ridiculous. They should let the players pick the starters, and the coaches pick the reserves. Fuck the fans voting. There’s too many fairweather fans who get an equal vote as people who LOOOOOVE the game.
I’m no racist but heaven forbid the NBA gets their first Indian born player and Stern allows India to vote. There’s more than a billion people in India! Lol. He will be a perennial starter until he retires… even if he’s shit. Why?? Because “the fans” want to see him. Fuck the fans.
@JAY
i agree man, i’m surprised Blake Griffin wasn’t voted as a starter
AllStar voting is wack..
NO defensive rebound with the game on the line is even wacker..
And i was LOVING the Lebron show last night.. dude started off 10/10 and it looked effortless.. When the mans J is fallin it gets real rough, to say in the least lol
And once again.. Stan Van Gundy gotta go.. and id say Nelson needs to come off the bench.. Nelson would/could be 6th man of the year and they could plug in a REAL POINT GUARD TO FEED THE BEAST..
Seriously how many times has Howard started off blazin in a game and they look away??? its the same with us but we all know Fish aint a real PG..
When a player drops 51 on your squad, you can’t hate. DAMN BRON IS A BEAST. Not a beast on the personality side, but a beast on the court nonetheless.
@Dime: Whatever fools out there who still consider Bron not a douche, yall should check the past and the present. Especially the present.
And the East all star squad…. 3 fucking words:
Chris Bosh….. REALLY?
Love rondo to death but u put steve nash on the celtics and he’s gonna average just as many assists if not more, plus not clog the lane cause he can’s shoot. That being said rondo is on another level defensively. Miami with 2 of their last 3 w’s at OKC and at Orlando. That’s pretty impressive. Good W for the spurs last night too.
and co-sign lake show. orlando’s whole team should be pimp smacked for not gettin dwight the ball more
@control – Lebron comment is dead on, embrace your inner douche.
Tell you what though, he nonchalantly took that pass in the closing seconds and got stripped and the Magic had an open 3 to tie it up, and Arenas was wide open on the left 3 pt side but they still got a good look.
McDyess hit the boards twice on that last possession and that could have been ugly we he was undercut on accident by Gasol and Kobe, that should have been a foul.
The East All Stars suck! Ray Allen? KG? Bosh? they should be lucky they are in the East I’d have Love, Nash, Aldridge and hell even Okafor over those 3. Love Griff but I thought Aldridge should have been given the nod.
SEAN.DYNASTBALL
the last player to do so was not MJ. It was actually Kobe Bryant. Maybe you should do some research before you go out and start posting stuff from your arse.