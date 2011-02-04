LeBron drops 51 on Orlando; Spurs beat Lakers in thriller

Whatever fools out there still believe LeBron James isn’t a big-game clutch performer really should pay attention to the past and the present. The current NBA standings provide enough evidence to prove LBJ was working miracles by carrying the Cavs anywhere beyond the first round, the numbers show he gets it done, and the highlight reels don’t lie about the game-winners and clutch shots on his resume. It’s pretty clear by now that LeBron thrives on the big stage, like last night’s national TV tip in Orlando when he dropped 51 points (17-25 FG), 11 rebounds and 8 assists in a Miami win … LeBron scored 23 in the first quarter, going 9-for-9 from the field and 5-for-6 at the line. Like Stan Van Gundy said, the Magic couldn’t do anything because even when they stayed in front of LeBron, he was sticking jumpers on autopilot … Mid-game tweet from Hawks rookie Jordan Crawford, a.k.a. the kid who became famous in college when he dunked on LeBron: “Bron out here serving!!!! This is not Avatar this is the real thing!!” … Despite losing D-Wade (14 pts) temporarily with a lower back contusion, Miami was up by 16 going into the fourth quarter. But Orlando wouldn’t go away, and suddenly it was just a three-point game with 10 seconds left after Jameer Nelson (22 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) hit a trey. Jason Richardson knocked the ensuing inbound pass off LeBron’s leg, giving Orlando the ball back with a chance to tie. They missed J.J. Redick open the corner, though, and Ryan Anderson bricked a three that he rushed unnecessarily … Bad timing: Steve Kerr said Mike Miller is “deceptively quick” at the exact moment the camera zoomed in and showed Miller laboring to run downcourt like Peter Griffin‘s horse, ‘Til Death … And did you hear when Kerr got all defensive about drafting Earl Clark? All Marv Albert did was mention that Kerr picked Clark when he was in Phoenix, and Kerr snapped, “What do you mean by that? Was that a shot?” Settle down, Steve … No, that was not Gheorghe Muresan sitting in the front row in Orlando. That was the GEICO caveman. Seriously, they had him at the game … Somehow we’re not seeing a career in broadcasting for Tony Parker when he’s done playing. After Antonio McDyess‘ tip-in at the buzzer gave San Antonio a win over the Lakers in one of the most exciting games of the year, TP’s analysis for Cheryl Miller was, “I’m very happy he made that shot.” … Early on it looked like San Antonio was going to grind out the kind of W that is painful for everybody involved, but Ron Artest sparked some life in L.A. with his hustle and defensive playmaking (even though he couldn’t dribble to save his life sometimes) to make it entertaining …Read More>>