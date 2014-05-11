LeBron James Finishes Layup Despite Flagrant Foul

Brooklyn’s bonanza of three-point shooting at Barclays finally handed the Heat their first loss of the postseason Saturday night. It didn’t look like Brooklyn would win in the first quarter, though, as LeBron James steamrolled to 16 first-quarter points including a crazy layup he finished despite Paul Pierce‘s flagrant foul.

The upper body strength and control needed to finish while Pierce pulled back ‘Bron’s shoulders with both arms is truly incredible.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Despite LeBron’s hot start, the Nets finished 15-for-25 from beyond the arc on their way to a 104-90 win to make the series 2-1. After James started 6-of-7 from the field in the first, he finished 2-for-8 in the remaining three quarters and the Heat appeared to sleepwalk to the loss with Jay-Z and Beyonce sitting in the front row.

Remember, it’s not really a series until someone wins on the road, and that hasn’t happened yet.

(GIF via themiamiheat)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.