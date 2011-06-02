LeBron Haters Come Together To “Defeat. Pure. Evil.”

Do you still hate LeBron? Chances are if you live in Cleveland then you probably do. As the playoffs have gone on, the former Cav King has taken the same dagger used in the Decision, and casually twisted it and turned it, digging deeper with each round. All the questions, answered. All the weaknesses he had in Cleveland, covered. Luckily for Cleveland fans and ‘Bron haters worldwide, there’s now a place to go.
After a fan (only identified as Cleveland Todd) launched a campaign called Cavs For Mavs and a Twitter account just before the Finals started to root for the Mavs against Miami, the bandwagon exploded. Yahoo! Sports writes:
He thought it’d be funny. He thought he’d use it as an outlet to make some harsh comments. He thought maybe his friends would see it.
Within hours he had 1,000 followers. A fan named Brett Nehls designed a logo. Another guy came up with a slogan: “Defeat. Pure. Evil.”
Within a day, Cleveland Todd was fielding media calls.
“It just sort of steamrolled,” he said, protecting his real name because, well, this is mostly a joke and, “I try to compartmentalize my online identity.”
Crazy, the impact that social media has. Even crazier is this whole storyline: LeBron grows up in Akron, gets drafted to the home city, turns the entire franchise around, can’t finish the job, ends up leaving for greener pastures and in his very first year looks like he’s about to win the title his old franchise never could.
Just as Cleveland hates LeBron, others come right back at them and tell them to get over it. I have family in Cleveland. It’s not that easy. But, the whole scenario does provide great entertainment.
And the Cavs For Mavs campaign is at the center of that.
What do you think?
The Cavs fans come across like Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife now that he’s with Gabrielle Union every time they get spiteful about LeBron’s success…it’s getting played out and annoying now.
INTERPRETATION: Isiah Thomas doesn’t think Lebron is good enough for him and Magic Johnson to “freeze out” at the NBA All-Star game >> [clicky.me] . . . However, in six years . . .
As a Laker fan, I think all this shit is awesome. Great for those slow days between and before games. If there’s one thing Lebron did this season, it’s keepin the nba on the forefront of the consciousness….Can’t hate on that.
Still ran like a lil girl to the M-I-A tho lol
sometimes i feel that lebron haters love lebron more than his fans do. lots of them constantly talk and complain about his actions before fans even have a chance to say anything. they’ll say things like “get off lebrons nuts” and stuff like that but it seems to me that they like smelling lebrons balls then complaining about how they smell, if that makes any sense.
personally i like to watch any player thats entertaining and unique and no matter how much i hate or love lebron i cant deny the fact that hes got my attention every time he steps on the court…
i think the thing i hate most about Lebron is playing against him in nba 2k11. I’ll usually play with the bulls and put Deng on him or the trailblazers and but gerrald wallace or batum on him. but if im playing a cheeser that keeps doing the spin dunk move everytime lebron gets in the post it gets annoying. he’ll spin right pass the double team and then dunk over anyone thats in the lane, plus the and 1. i played some guy online last week and he did that same spin dunk 15 times in a row if it wasnt a fast break with wade or james. probably the same kid that uses eddie gordo in tekken or even worse keeps doing the low repetitive kick with king.
only people in cleveland really hate lebron.
…and with that being said, who really gives a shit about people in cleveland?!!?
Now THAT is hating LMAO
no one goes to cleveland for vacation…
I left Cleveland and my life turned out suite…sorry to say that’s the way shit works…sell some rocks and leave…
What’s up? I created the logo…
I created it because there are a couple of common misconceptions about Cleveland fans that I wanted to clear up.
1) We are NOT mad about him leaving for Miami. We are BY FAR much more upset about him quitting in the playoffs last year vs. Boston. Had he re-signed, the only way he was going to earn back Cleveland’s love was to win a championship. There is no excuse for quitting and he did it, yet after about a week of discussion, everyone has forgotten about that and it’s like a competition with the media to see who can metaphorically felate LeBron the most.
2) LeBron QUIT in Games 4 & 5. When it was talked about last year, only 5 got the attention. Couldn’t be further from the truth- he completely stopped caring in those 2 games, and once he had some sense slapped into him for Game 6…it was too late.
3) Lastly, why do Cleveland fans still “whine and cry?” Could you imagine if Tom Brady suddenly started putting out about 15% effort in the AFC Championship game next year? If his body language expressed the same amount of urgency and care that you get from being dragged to Easter dinner with the in-laws?
Sorry for crying, but Cleveland has, by far, the longest championship drought in professional sports and our best shot at it was LeBron. And he quit.
@brett:
boo hoo! nobody was mad at lbj esp. dan gilbert before he went to miami.. he even asked him back..but then.. yup, he did quit.. but cavs got heartbroken for not having “the quitter” back..
we can all hate him now but will you still do if he decides to suit up for your team? i don’t think so..
Brett Lebron did not quit on boston series. Delonte was sleeping with his mama. How pissing is that? And did anyone else step up? Hell no jamison shaq mo ? They were all bricking. Cleveland just stfu and gtfo. Blame it on the management not the players for your pathetic droughts. holy shit. seriously.
Pathetic.
@ boo:
My thoughts do not represent the team’s. You are correct, the CAVS did not publicly get mad at him, but I will bet you anything in the world that there was concern behind closed doors.
@YC:
In 53 words you have shown me that you are very ignorant about the subject and are not worth debating with :)