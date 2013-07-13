A Sick Mixtape Featuring LeBron James’ Best Highlights From The 2012-13 NBA Season

The 2012-13 NBA season again belonged to LeBron James as he led the Miami Heat to a second consecutive NBA title while also winning his second consecutive regular season MVP and second consecutive NBA Finals MVP award. Yeah, he’s pretty good.

James might have to deal with a Pacers team that’s one year older, after pushing James’ Heat to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Plus, there’s a rejuvenated Bulls group that will feature the last player to win the NBA’s regular season MVP award, Derrick Rose. Rose might have his vengeance, but LeBron owned the 2013 season, just like he did the season before.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate LeBron James fact before we start pondering who might knock the three-time Eastern Conference champ and back-to-back NBA champ off the road to a three-peat next summer. It’s LeBron James’ league right now, and everyone’s gonna be gunning for him and the Heat next year.

