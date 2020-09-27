When LeBron James gets new teammates there is always a process of learning to play with the legendary star, especially when putting other stars next to him. From Miami to his second stint in Cleveland, there was always a bit of time where he and his new teammates had to learn about each other and understand one another both on and off the court.

This period of learning about one another can lead to some points where James and other stars grate against one another. So it should come as no surprise that when talking about Anthony Davis, following the Lakers 4-1 series victory over the Nuggets, James said that he sometimes annoys Davis. He compared it to the movie Step Brothers.

"You've seen the movie Step Brothers right?"@KingJames discusses his close relationship with @AntDavis23. NBA Playoffs Press Conferences Presented by #ATT pic.twitter.com/BraC6lrkaK — NBA (@NBA) September 27, 2020

For anyone that hasn’t seen Step Brothers, two full grown adults still living at home with their mom and dad, respectively, are suddenly forced to live together when their parents get married. There’s great animosity between the two as they seek to establish dominance over one another, but eventually, they find some common ground between one another and become best friends.

This is actually a very fitting description for how James has traditionally interacted with fellow star teammates. They grate on each other until a common ground is found. Once they’ve gotten past what annoys them about each other they form a true contender. The Lakers are four wins away from an NBA title and Davis has been spectacular in these playoffs with LeBron supporting him the entire way. It certainly seems like they just became Best Friends. Bring on the bunk beds!