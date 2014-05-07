LeBron James Youngest In History To Score 4000 Playoff Points As Heat Cruise

05.07.14 4 years ago
LeBron James (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Not only did the Miami Heat earn the win in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, but LeBron James made history in the second quarter as well. With an easy layup off a nice cut to the rim, ‘Bron became the youngest player in NBA history to record 4,000 career playoff points.

LBJ finished with 22 points and five boards on 10-15 shooting in Miami’s easy 107-86 victory over Brooklyn. The Heat will look for their sixth consecutive win in the 2014 Playoffs on Thursday night at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

