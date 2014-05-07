LeBron James Youngest In History To Score 4000 Playoff Points As Heat Cruise

LeBron James (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Not only did the Miami Heat earn the win in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, but LeBron James made history in the second quarter as well. With an easy layup off a nice cut to the rim, ‘Bron became the youngest player in NBA history to record 4,000 career playoff points.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

LBJ finished with 22 points and five boards on 10-15 shooting in Miami’s easy 107-86 victory over Brooklyn. The Heat will look for their sixth consecutive win in the 2014 Playoffs on Thursday night at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.