LeBron James’ Block and 50-Foot Alley-Oop to Dwyane Wade

02.22.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

Freaks. Dwyane Wade and (especially) LeBron James are athletic, basketball freaks. Look at this sequence from last night’s game against the Kings – Wade and LeBron look like they’re a different species playing a different game than the guys in the purple jerseys.

And the best part is that they know it. Watch how Wade flies in the for the block and then instinctively just tears off down the court knowing what could be coming next:

