LeBron Scored 13 Unanswered Points To Open Game 2 Against The Pacers

LeBron James wasn’t about to let the Pacers jump on the Cavaliers in Game 2 like they did in the stunning, lopsided Indiana win in Game 1. The King came out knowing everyone was waiting to see how he’d respond to the 98-80 loss and he sent the message loud and clear.

After barely attempting a shot in the first quarter of Game 1, James made the first six baskets of the game for either team, going on a personal 13-0 run against the Pacers before they could find any points of their own. LeBron’s first bucket was a

His first bucket came from attacking from the left wing, cutting across the paint for a little stepback from the block to open the scoring.