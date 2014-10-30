LeBron James, Cavs, Clevelanders Come Together In Chilling Nike Ad

It’s almost that time. LeBron James’ homecoming will finally be complete in only a matter of hours. Just before The King takes the court in front of his Northeast Ohio brethren, Nike released this chill-inducing new ad that shows James, his teammates, and thousands of fans doing it “together” for Cleveland.
Goosebumps.
On a very related note, this new banner – in place of its “Witness” predecessor – was just unveiled across from Quicken Loans Arena:
In conjunction with James’ second debut as a Cavalier, Nike released the LEBRON 12 “Heart of a Lion” white and red colorway today. The kicks retail for a cool $200.00.
LeBron and the Cavs open the 2014-2015 season against the New York Knicks tonight at 8:00 EST on TNT.
