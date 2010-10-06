LeBron James, Chris Bosh dominate in Miami Heat debut

Was it the most hyped-up NBA preseason game of all-time? Probably not, if you were around for Michael Jordan‘s comeback debut with the Wizards, or Magic Johnson‘s ill-fated comeback in ’92 that never made it to the regular season. But last night’s Miami/Detroit exhibition had almost a playoff feel to it, at least until the Pistons settled into their preordained role as the Washington Generals … The “Super-Friends” were only on the court for about three minutes together — D-Wade tweaked his hamstring early and sat out the rest of the game — but LeBron (18 pts) and Chris Bosh (20 pts) were dominant as a Big Two. ‘Bron was unstoppable in transition, and Bosh got a bunch of open and easy looks when he wasn’t burying jumpers in the eyes of Detroit’s front line … Not that anybody wanted to see an injury (right?), but you know Celtics fans took note of the fact that Wade got hurt while chasing Rip Hamilton around a screen. If there’s one guy in the world who’s better than Rip at putting his man in a hamster wheel, it’s Ray Allen. If D-Wade is gonna be guarding Ray when those two teams meet, he might as well put track spikes on his shoes … LeBron was introduced first and Wade was called last by the Heat PA announcer (who for some reason doesn’t bother saying the players’ college/high school/country), but LeBron got the biggest ovations from the home crowd every time he did anything. The first time LBJ got the ball on the wing and called for a clear-out, the crowd erupted. It was like at that very moment it set in: “Holy sh*t, we have LEBRON F’N JAMES on our team!” … Was anyone else catching a bit of a foul mood from LeBron? Even when he was sitting on the bench or giving halftime/post-game interviews, he seemed like he was irritated at the world. LeBron was also scowling or yelling in every bit of footage we saw from Heat training camp. Tell us why you mad, son … Between Rip, Stuckey, Tayshaun, Gordon and the rest of the roster, who do you think should be the Pistons’ go-to guy in crunch time? … Lost in all the Heat hype were the Detroit debuts of Tracy McGrady and Lottery pick Greg Monroe. The rookie struggled early, picking up four fouls in the time it would take Eddy Curry to eat four waffles, but got some garbage-time minutes in the fourth and got a few nice-looking buckets. The vet T-Mac played less than 10 minutes and didn’t take a shot … NBA TV didn’t even have time to bust out their “Other Big Threes” graphic before Wade got hurt. When they did, it was the Russell-era Celtics, the Bird-era Celtics, the Magic-era Lakers, and the Jordan-Pippen-Rodman Bulls. No love for Horace Grant? What about Duncan-Manu-Parker? … We know it’s just the preseason, but dudes really need to address their grooming situation if they’re going to be on national TV. The single braid in Ben Wallace‘s beard needs to go, and Ike Diogu was on the Pistons’ bench looking like he was auditioning for Resurrecting the Champ … Celebrities in the house: Rick Ross, Gloria Estefan and Miguel Cabrera. That’s about as good as it’s going to get. If there’s one way we know the Heat can’t mess with the Lakers, it’s in that category. Everybody loves to visit Miami, but not that many stars actually live there. Maybe we’ll get some more Dan Marino and Trick Daddy appearances over the course of the season … Unlike D-Wade, Yao Ming‘s brief cameo was planned that way. He posted three points and three rebounds in 12 minutes against the Magic, while Dwight Howard went for 19 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks. Observers said Yao had a slight limp when he left the game for the final time, but we’re thinking that’s just how he walks now … In Cleveland, the Cavs unveiled a new court, new unis, a new coach, a new system, and a bad basketball team. Mo Williams (groin) and Anderson Varejao (personal) didn’t play, leaving Byron Scott to roll out a starting five of Ramon Sessions, Anthony Parker, Joey Graham, Antawn Jamison and Ryan Hollins. Disgusting. The Cavs did beat the Bobcats behind Boobie Gibson‘s 18 points, but this W that didn’t count is going to one of very few W’s this season … Other stat lines from the first busy day of the NBA schedule: John Wall posted 21 points, 9 assists and 4 steals as the Wizards knocked off the Mavs; Brook Lopez scored 24 to lead New Jersey to win over Philly, while Evan Turner had 12 points and 7 rebounds for the losers; Earl Boykins scored 14 off the bench to lead Milwaukee past Chicago; Tyreke Evans dropped 26 on the Suns in a win, while DeMarcus Cousins added 16 points and 16 boards; and Wes Matthews scored 20 in Portland’s win over the Clippers … We’re out like Diogu …
Looks like its going to be another good rookie class… And LeBron got better
LeBron’s mad cuz he knows he’s still gonna get bitch slapped by Celtics and Lakers in the playoffs
Lost in all the anger and excitement about Lebron joining the Heat is the reality that Bosh is going to be frighteningly efficient with the amount of open looks he’ll get. I wouldn’t be that surprised if he becomes the Heat’s leading scorer. And it has begun: [sports.espn.go.com]
If there’s one guy in the world who’s better than Rip at putting his man in a hamster wheel, it’s Ray Allen. How bout Reggie Millertime???
Hmmmm… Think Boobie Gibson just might actually be a nice late, late round fantasy steal this season…?
I know it is just pre-season but John Wall just reaffirmed that he is going to be special. Cannot wait to see him play against the elite point guards in the league.
What if Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs suddenly watched a Miami home game? Would that be a great celebrity sighting? Or what if 2 Live Crew played at halftime and started chanting “We want some….”?
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
46. 4 + 6 = 10. Yup. I am a perfect fit with Dime.
It’s crazy how sh!tfaced can use the words Boobie, Nice, Round and Fantasy in the same sentence and be talking about a douchbag Cavs player.
Nice one Alf
Alf…give it a rest bro…it’s getting desperately pathetic !!!
LOL @ me looking at the box scores thinking only of fantasy implications
This is what I’ve become?
SMH
LMFAO @ IGP
LOL@eddie curry
@ Tha Boddy
right now I assume,and I’m really not sure, that the Heat wont’t play vs Reggie Miller. I heard he retired just recently…like half a decade ago.
Hell, why not announce their place of birth or even conception? Point is it don’t mean shit really. Why should I have to hear LeBron’s origins anyway? It aint like he cares a great deal.
Probably not a good look to pull out the “6’9….from Akron, Ohio…” after the “Decision” lol
@ Yooo – Really? Lebron got better? He had a perfect spot to post-up Prince early and of course didn’t, then after he drilled a DEEP j and the Laker fan in me got a lil stressed, he comes back down and airballs his next jumper *whew*
@ Dime – so after you finish shittin on the Cavs and basically callin them trash, you sneak in the “oh, by the way, they BEAT the Bobcats without 2 starteers” lol nice
Can you guys please stop using god and holy as vainly as you do, respect what god has brought to the earth, it’s way past time to change this, and stop thinking of it as a little thing.
@”Tha Boddy” Arenas+Wall=Victory
u fool.. he meant thats CURRENTLY in the league
Earl Boykins – you are still the man…
Was it just me or did Wade look a little heavy? I was just saying that to myself then he got hurt. I doubt with the way Riley gets on his players about being in shape. Maybe it was the new jerseys.
Was it just me or did Wade look a little heavy? I was just saying that to myself then he got hurt. I doubt it with the way Riley gets on his players about being in shape. Maybe it was the new jerseys.
III THINGS I NOTICED BEFORE GOING TO SLEEP LAST NIGHT:
1. TMAC don’t got it no more.
(Seriously, he was playin’ for like 3 eons, and the commentators made no mention of him and he didn’t do anything on the floor to make the commentators make mention of him)
2. The KINGS resemble a possible playoff contender. Deep playoff contender.
(yup I said it after seeing 15 minutes of a meaningless exhibition game. i dunno, i like evans and landry on the court together. Carl that is.)
3. Bobcats might take a step back this year.
(I’m thinking the owner should play. And bring his friends to fill out the starting line up)
Wall was looking like a savvy vet sometimes. I’m impressed with the kid.
Bosh is scary as a number 2 option, I wonder how efficient he would be as a number 3? Wade is probably out for the preseason though.
LeBron’s lack of a post game and horrid free throw shooting still frustrate me…
Lebron’s trying to come across like he has a chip on his shoulder. It’s just an act.
Jennings … 0-5 FG including 0-3 3ptrs, 5 TOs – he’s back baby!
After Wade got hurt and Bron and Bosh killed as the big 2. do you think Bron was thinking damn if I could have got Bosh to the Cavs I’d still be the golden boy who stayed home and won for the home team?
Dang, the Cavs were missing 2 starters and they still wouldn’t let Boobie start?
And what’s up with that “playoff feel” comment? C’mon Dime, it’s Miami. You know their fans dont actually fill up the stadium until playoff time.
Ok here’s what’s going to happen in MIA this year; Wade got a lot of sh!t on his mind with the ex and the kids and I’m sure Gabby U. Is puttin the full court press on him about marriage so he’s distracted and he will miss at least 20 games to injury. LBJ will establish him self as the leader and MVP of that team during that time. MARK MY WORDS!
After watching Lebron perform last night in the Miami preseason game, I’d have to say , I’m looking forward to seeing them play together this season, despite all of the critcism he’s been recieving lately.
The Heat are going to be crushed on the inside. They simply won’t be able to rebound with the elite of the League (Los Angeles, Boston, Orlando). And that is what wins.
Oh yeah! The thoughts have awakened, so lemme open some eyes.
UMMM Lebron has been BARKING at the team ever since camp started. Crazy!! This dude is real serious.
He’s really on some LIEUTENANT type sh*t. And he’s giving orders to all of HIS soldiers…including Bosh and Wade.
That’s EXACTLY what it’s looking like.
(i could definitely be wrong)
I remember Jordan being like that ALL THE TIME. But the year he was extra angry and always barking at his teammates and always yappin on defense…they only lost 10 games that year…just saying.
And ehhhh…I remember when KG came to Boston and he brought all that barking and poop-talking and chirping and “VOCAL DEFENSIVENESS AWARENESS” (that’s what I’ll call it. Yeah, it works) Barking at Pierce and Ray Ray too…they won it all that year….just saying.
INSANE TALENT plus INSANE INTENSITY equals CHAMPIONSHIPS.
And with that said, LA and Boston still seem SUPER TOUGH to beat.
P.S. Mr. Kevin Durant — START YELLING AT UR SQUAD! NOW!! It seems to be “championship criteria.”
And it seems to be the only thing OKC is missing…just saying.
@commonUN post 16
god, you really do think you are holy, don’t you?
and god brought what to the earth? …and from where?
…if you’re in San Francisco you more than enough to worry about than a basketball blog. Go head up to the tenderloin and start “saving some souls”
That’s What’s Up beat me to this, haha.
commonUN
What the christ is your problem? This shit is about basketball, not bronze age mythologies. Which god are you referring too anyways?
@ DIME
Are you guys seriously going to dump on the Cavs all year long??
Lol you guys saw they did actually WIN the game without 2 of their 3/4 best players.. Just sayin.. i still like that roster.. not to do much but not to set a record in futility as some observers seem to think.. Funny.. Guess we’ll find out whats up both ways this year huh??
Were the Cavs really that bad?? we’ll peep their record at the end of the year..
Or was it really Lebron who couldnt get them over the hump?? lets see if he can get DWade and Bosh over that same hump..
Bang Out = Brogden ——- admit it Bang Out lol
@ Jay Thrilla
Im thinking Gabby Union lets Lebron step on the side and DWade founds out and it ruins the oncourt chemistry..
Any takers on that one?? lol
@ 33 —} you’re a genius LAKESHOW.
EINSTEIN IN THE FLESH
Lakeshow
If there is any drama like that, I bet it will be LeDaddy West having a threesome with LeMommy and Wade’s mom. Guy ain’t even on the team, but you know how it is when the D gets swinging…
@ Bang Brogden
Nah i just know douche writing when i see it :)
@ Control
Man wouldnt that be a twist?? Lebron and DWade bout to go at it then words get around of Boston coming to town to play the Heat and they see Delonte with all these hickies on his neck and he reeks of Liz Taylor..
Next think u know we get amatuer video of the most disgusting 3some ever witnessed on this earth..
Id salute that man Delonte.. Might as well make sport of cougar hunting.. go for all the NBA moms!!
Great, the Heat is unstoppable and the Cavs will be the worst team in the L. Do you have any other angle? The Lebron Love is getting a little uncomfortable and stop me if I’m incorrect but didn’t the Cavs win?
Why not focus on the fact DWade gets hurt in the first preseason game and who is his backup? Mike Miller? Does he now become a part of the big 3? Who has a better bench the Cavs or Heat? They have a dude named Patrick Beverley on the Heat AND getting PT – seriously?
@JA – Rose with another L, he’s back baby.
“Was it the most hyped-up NBA preseason game of all-time? Probably not, if you were around for Michael Jordan’s comeback debut with the Wizards, or Magic Johnson’s ill-fated comeback in ’92 that never made it to the regular season”
I actually think it was. The Magic Jordan comebacks were spectacles. People watched this with intense interest. But will dime ever refer to basketball before the 1990’s as a point of reference? Lol.
Though I agree with what you said Dime, about not as many stars living in Miami compared to LA. Geesh! It was only a pre-season game man! Give them a break!
Make that claim during the regular season when they play LA, Boston or Orlando in actual real games guys!! I know that’s not basketball, but you guys brought it up. Lol.
Also! Didn’t the Lakers have another great Big three (if someone didn’t point this out yet) in Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor? Just saying!
@ daBoddyArena’s etc.
How can Reggie Miller put Wade in a hamstring shuffle, when he’s not playing?
Didn’t you read the article man. I now you love our boy Reggie Miller, but it’s obvious if Dime says “Celtic Fans” and “Ray Allen”, there talking about upcoming games. Those are upcoming games, that Reggie Miller obviously can’t play. Right?
I know Dime usually overlooks the past for present players. But not this time. They were talking about today/now/the near future this time!
@Lakeshow – Now that would be some reality TV, Delonte prowling South Beach for a Lebron mom hookup, then show him trying to track down Bosh and Wade’s mom. Maybe even do like a Bachelor thing where there are 20 MILFS of players try to out do each other for the love of the Leprecaun.
No one on this board, even LA fans, can say honestly that the heat and lakers in the finals wouldn’t go 7 games and be a hell of a series. Some of u all are delusional with this heat hate. They got 2 of the top 3 players in the league and a premiere post player that can stretch the d, with solid role players. (this coming from a bulls fan)
Dats da truth Truth Says!
I dont care what it is the got LeBron mean-muggin but Im happy he got a HEAT jersey on while doing it. He will still be the 2-time MVP we’ve witnessed the last few yrs. Miami will blow some teams out this season and by the time the playoffs roll around I think our celebrity sightings will be on par w/ LA.
I bet da house Vegas gonna be screwing with us wagemen. Watch VEGAS do some dumb sh*t and make all the Heat games have super big lines.
I.E
CHARLOTTE BOBCATS(H) VS MIAMI HEAT
Hometown = (H)
Miami by 21 ½ (-21.5)
Now, normally would I have the road team blowing out the home team no matter how scrubby the home team is. Nah.
I wouldn’t take that bet.
But ummmmm, NOW!!! I don’t know. You know they’re gonna dish out 20 pieces like a teenage worker.
Think about it – Season starts. Bobcats are 5-14…
…u KNOW for a FACT the HEAT can cover that!!
Here come the Heat ‘fans’
All this after a preseason game against Detroit and they wanna reserve a spot in the Finals lol
Stop smackin lips and go to church and pray that DWade ain’t seriously hurt, cuz that team out in the 2nd round without him.
Why the hell would LA fans think a series against the Heat would go 7 when we don’t think you’ll get by Boston?
All I saw from a preseason game vs Detroit was that Lebron can get whatever he wants in the opencourt, but still no postgame or confidence in his jumper; Bosh can light up Charlie V and the Heat bench can hold their own against Detroit’s summerleague team.
I love how you Heat fans forget what the Finals have been for the last couple seasons: a dirty, slowdown beatdown fest which comes down to defense and rebounding. Who on that Heat roster is gonna matchup with Dwight, Shaq, JO, Perkins, Bynum, Gasol cuz I know Boston got Ray, Rondo, P-Double and KG and LA got Kobe, Ron and LO for all the ‘pretty’ shit the Heat showed last night.
Please calm down until the games mean something…
Don’t remember all the Heat fans last year when the arena was filled at less than 50% AND DWade WAS playing. Do Heat fans realize they have no decent starters after the big 3 and what about that bench. Starters can’t play the entire games and when you put in a bench that is inferior and the other team starts coming back then you have to go back to their starters. Makes for a long year and potential increase of injuries.
I can’t see them getting past the Cs or the Magic, let alone making it to play the Lakers.