LeBron James, Chris Bosh dominate in Miami Heat debut

Was it the most hyped-up NBA preseason game of all-time? Probably not, if you were around for Michael Jordan‘s comeback debut with the Wizards, or Magic Johnson‘s ill-fated comeback in ’92 that never made it to the regular season. But last night’s Miami/Detroit exhibition had almost a playoff feel to it, at least until the Pistons settled into their preordained role as the Washington Generals … The “Super-Friends” were only on the court for about three minutes together — D-Wade tweaked his hamstring early and sat out the rest of the game — but LeBron (18 pts) and Chris Bosh (20 pts) were dominant as a Big Two. ‘Bron was unstoppable in transition, and Bosh got a bunch of open and easy looks when he wasn’t burying jumpers in the eyes of Detroit’s front line … Not that anybody wanted to see an injury (right?), but you know Celtics fans took note of the fact that Wade got hurt while chasing Rip Hamilton around a screen. If there’s one guy in the world who’s better than Rip at putting his man in a hamster wheel, it’s Ray Allen. If D-Wade is gonna be guarding Ray when those two teams meet, he might as well put track spikes on his shoes … LeBron was introduced first and Wade was called last by the Heat PA announcer (who for some reason doesn’t bother saying the players’ college/high school/country), but LeBron got the biggest ovations from the home crowd every time he did anything. The first time LBJ got the ball on the wing and called for a clear-out, the crowd erupted. It was like at that very moment it set in: “Holy sh*t, we have LEBRON F’N JAMES on our team!” … Was anyone else catching a bit of a foul mood from LeBron? Even when he was sitting on the bench or giving halftime/post-game interviews, he seemed like he was irritated at the world. LeBron was also scowling or yelling in every bit of footage we saw from Heat training camp. Tell us why you mad, son … Between Rip, Stuckey, Tayshaun, Gordon and the rest of the roster, who do you think should be the Pistons’ go-to guy in crunch time? … Lost in all the Heat hype were the Detroit debuts of Tracy McGrady and Lottery pick Greg Monroe. The rookie struggled early, picking up four fouls in the time it would take Eddy Curry to eat four waffles, but got some garbage-time minutes in the fourth and got a few nice-looking buckets. The vet T-Mac played less than 10 minutes and didn’t take a shot … NBA TV didn’t even have time to bust out their “Other Big Threes” graphic before Wade got hurt. When they did, it was the Russell-era Celtics, the Bird-era Celtics, the Magic-era Lakers, and the Jordan-Pippen-Rodman Bulls. No love for Horace Grant? What about Duncan-Manu-Parker? … We know it’s just the preseason, but dudes really need to address their grooming situation if they’re going to be on national TV. The single braid in Ben Wallace‘s beard needs to go, and Ike Diogu was on the Pistons’ bench looking like he was auditioning for Resurrecting the Champ … Celebrities in the house: Rick Ross, Gloria Estefan and Miguel Cabrera. That’s about as good as it’s going to get. If there’s one way we know the Heat can’t mess with the Lakers, it’s in that category. Everybody loves to visit Miami, but not that many stars actually live there. Maybe we’ll get some more Dan Marino and Trick Daddy appearances over the course of the season … Unlike D-Wade, Yao Ming‘s brief cameo was planned that way. He posted three points and three rebounds in 12 minutes against the Magic, while Dwight Howard went for 19 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks. Observers said Yao had a slight limp when he left the game for the final time, but we’re thinking that’s just how he walks now … In Cleveland, the Cavs unveiled a new court, new unis, a new coach, a new system, and a bad basketball team. Mo Williams (groin) and Anderson Varejao (personal) didn’t play, leaving Byron Scott to roll out a starting five of Ramon Sessions, Anthony Parker, Joey Graham, Antawn Jamison and Ryan Hollins. Disgusting. The Cavs did beat the Bobcats behind Boobie Gibson‘s 18 points, but this W that didn’t count is going to one of very few W’s this season … Other stat lines from the first busy day of the NBA schedule: John Wall posted 21 points, 9 assists and 4 steals as the Wizards knocked off the Mavs; Brook Lopez scored 24 to lead New Jersey to win over Philly, while Evan Turner had 12 points and 7 rebounds for the losers; Earl Boykins scored 14 off the bench to lead Milwaukee past Chicago; Tyreke Evans dropped 26 on the Suns in a win, while DeMarcus Cousins added 16 points and 16 boards; and Wes Matthews scored 20 in Portland’s win over the Clippers … We’re out like Diogu …