LeBron James Pulling Chris Paul Away From The Lakers-Rockets Fight Shouldn’t Be A Big Deal

10.21.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

The main focus of the Lakers and Rockets fight on Saturday night was what exactly happened to spark the punches thrown by Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo, with Brandon Ingram flying in with a late haymaker for good measure.

Paul alleged Rondo spit in his face, something Rondo denied but courtside camera footage pretty clearly shows happened. Now the question there is the intent of Rondo and whether the spit was just part of the two jawing at each other or Rondo purposefully doing it, which would certainly make him the instigator of that portion of the fight.

After the punches were thrown — and landed — by both Rondo and Paul, the two were separated by members of both teams, but one of the major subplots of the entire incident, leading to plenty of talk on social media, was that LeBron James was the one to pull Paul away and walk him around the court with his arm around him, rather than being with his teammates.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP