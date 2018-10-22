Getty Image

Everything LeBron James does causes a stir even when it’s in his best intentions. When the Lakers and Rockets got into it on Saturday night there were many viewers looking at James to see how he would respond. Would he stand up for his new teammates? Well he did, but his reaction wasn’t quite good enough for everybody. Many viewers and fans took issue with James choosing to grab on to his friend, and Rockets point guard, Chris Paul during the fight and pull him aside instead of defending Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo.

This is a silly reaction because grabbing the closest person involved next to you to stop the fight from escalating is very normal. That didn’t stop James from receiving questions about it, though.

James addressed the media on Monday, explaining that he was merely trying to stop the fight from escalating so they could get back to playing basketball. He also said that his relationship with Paul had nothing to do with it and then joked that he and Paul are no longer friends because of the fight.