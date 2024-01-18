Both LeBron and Bronny James had basketball games on Wednesday night. For the patriarch of the James family, the Los Angeles Lakers played host to the Dallas Mavericks and picked up an emphatic, 127-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks behind 25 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds from their eventual Hall of Fame inductee.

As for Bronny, his USC Trojans had to go to Tucson to take on Arizona. His game tipped off a good bit later than his dad’s game, so after the Lakers won, LeBron booked it into the locker room to check out the Trojans.

LeBron James after the Lakers win as he jogged to the locker room: “I have to go catch my son’s game real quick.” #Lakeshow @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/C4B8RvApup — Lauren Jones (@LoJoMedia) January 18, 2024

The problem: He still had to meet with the media, so he attempted to do that while he watched the USC game. Let’s just say he was distracted while he tried to do that.

LeBron was locked into Bronny's game while speaking to the media lmao pic.twitter.com/nZEgsLZB1M — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 18, 2024

The best part came towards the end, when James was asked if losing a tough game or watching Bronny in a game where his team is struggling is more difficult.

“Watching college basketball alone is tough,” James said. “Then you add my son in there, it’s even … yeah, yeah, cause I’m … it’s hard to watch. It’s hard to watch.”

James then got asked if this was simply because he’s a dad watching his son, and he said that’s part of the reason why.