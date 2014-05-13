Watch LeBron James Drop Franchise Playoff Record 49 Points In Game 4 Win

Game 4 was essentially a one-man show for the Heat on Monday night, as LeBron James’ performance was too much for the Nets to handle. Not only did Miami leave Brooklyn with a 102-96 win to give them a 3-1 series lead, but James scorched the Nets for 49 points on 16-of-24 shooting.

‘Bron’s 49 points tied his playoff career-high and set a new Heat franchise playoff record for most points in a game. Check out every made field goal from the two-time champion from Game 4 in the video below.

The Heat can close out the series at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.

