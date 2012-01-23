LeBron James Dunks Directly On Mike Dunleavy’s Face

As we wrote in Smack, all signs pointed towards an easy Miami Heat win last night against Milwaukee. Problem is, there were far too many instances of a Heat player being incredibly lazy than there were of stuff like this: LeBron James treating Mike Dunleavy like he was a baby. Dunleavy played all of eight minutes, hit one shot, grabbed two rebounds and had one steal… and also caught a dunked basketball in the face. You can watch Dunleavy on this play and laugh… or feel sorry for him because he was left on an island only 17 feet from the rim with no help whatsoever. Your choice.

What is your favorite dunk ever from James?

