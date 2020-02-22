Getty Image
LeBron James And Chris Bosh Helped Dwyane Wade Celebrate His Heat Jersey Retirement

Friday night kicked off what will be a three-day celebration for Dwyane Wade, as the Heat organization has pulled out all the stops to honor their franchise legend with a weekend-long jersey retirement spectacular that will culminate with the premier of a documentary about Wade on Sunday called Life Unexpected.

A number of Heat luminaries were in attendance on Friday night for an event called “Flashback” at American Airlines Arena. Heat president Pat Riley, head coach Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem, and the third member of the Big 3 era, Chris Bosh, were all on hand to celebrate Wade.

They were subsequently joined by LeBron, who sent a video message saying that he always knew this day would come, going back as far as their pre-draft days.

The actual retirement ceremony will take place on Saturday night when the Heat host the Cavaliers, and there should be plenty more in store for the occasion.

