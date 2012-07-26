Funny Spoof: LeBron James’ Email Account Was Hacked

#LeBron James
07.26.12 6 years ago

Okay, not really. But I got you to click, right? As you’ll notice in the photo above (click to enlarge), Grantland’s Justin Halpern decided to delve into the nether of LeBron’s email, a place which confirms all of our deepest suspicions. The real question here, though, is does LeBron even have an email address, let alone Gmail?

Of course, in the middle tab up top, LeBron asks the question to which we all need an answer: how do you spell “Sheshefski?”

The entire thing is a gem, so do take a gander.

And, as always, keep shootin’ Russ! LOL

h/t Grantland

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

