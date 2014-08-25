LeBron James Excited To Toss Powder In Cleveland

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Instagram
08.25.14 4 years ago

Yes, last autumn, LeBron James wrote in an Instagram post that he was bringing his famous pre-game powder toss back in an NBA 2K14 video upload. He had briefly retired the practice after moving to Miami in the summer of 2010. Last night, he reiterated his intention to re-institute his famous chalk toss for fans in Cleveland after this summer’s announcement he was returning to Cleveland.

James posted some photos of his new teammate, Kevin Love, welcoming him to Cleveland over the weekend when his trade for Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett was made official on Saturday.

Then came the below video James uploaded, and here’s what he wrote in the caption:

“I swear I can’t wait for this moment again!! #TheLand #PowderFillsTheRoom #StriveForGreatness”

While James’ has vacillated since his decision to bring it back, it appears he’s likely to go back to doing it full-time so his ardent fans in Cleveland get the full LBJ experience.

Do you like the LeBron powder toss?

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Instagram
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSinstagramLeBron James

