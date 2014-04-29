LeBron James Finishes Off Bobcats After Banging Leg

Going into Game 4 against the Charlotte Bobcats on Monday night, the Heat needed one more victory to sweep the first round (before tonight they were the only higher-seeded team to lead their series). Charlotte was not going down without a fight, as they actually had the lead at halftime, 54-52. Yet, one moment was all that LeBron James needed to spark his team to surge ahead and never look back.

Less than four minutes into the third quarter, LeBron’s thigh collided with Bismack Biyombo’s knee on a drive, sending the four-time MVP down to the floor in pain. After a timeout, LBJ opted to stay in the game despite having a recognizable limp due to the thigh bruise. That is when LeBron caught fire and led the Heat in extending their lead for good. After his injury, he immediately nailed a three-point, a long two, and a transition dunk.

LeBron scored 19 of his game-high 31 total points in the third quarter. He also added seven rebounds, nine dimes, and three steals to fill out the stat sheet. James shared a moment with Bobcats owner Michael Jordan as the Heat walked off the court with a 109-98 win, clinching the series sweep over the ‘Cats.

The Heat will now get some rest as they wait for the winner of the Raptors – Nets series.

