LeBron James Fools Pacers By Pointing Directions, Dishing Sweet No-Look

LeBron James, thespian? Watch The King show off his acting chops and fool the Indiana Pacers’ defense by pointing and barking directions to Shawn Marion before dishing a sweet no-look pass to Kyrie Irving for a layup.

Got us, too.

Spurred by 18 points from Kevin Love, Cleveland leads Indy by five late in the first half.

(Video via HardwoodParoxysm09)

