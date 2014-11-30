LeBron James Fools Pacers By Pointing Directions, Dishing Sweet No-Look

11.29.14

LeBron James, thespian? Watch The King show off his acting chops and fool the Indiana Pacers’ defense by pointing and barking directions to Shawn Marion before dishing a sweet no-look pass to Kyrie Irving for a layup.

Got us, too.

Spurred by 18 points from Kevin Love, Cleveland leads Indy by five late in the first half.

(Video via HardwoodParoxysm09)

#Kyrie Irving #Video #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
