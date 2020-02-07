LeBron James And Giannis Antetokounmpo Drafted Their 2020 NBA All-Star Rosters

We are now in the third year of the All-Star draft format, as the league shed the East and West team designations in favor of the two leading vote-getters in each conference serving as captains and selecting players from the pool of starters and reserves.

For the second consecutive year, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains for each squad and made their selections on Thursday, which aired on TNT prior to their Thursday slate of games. As always, they started with the eight other starters, with LeBron having the first overall pick by way of getting the most fan votes. They alternated the first eight picks and then Giannis would get the first pick of the reserves.

They also announced the two charities they will be playing for, with Team LeBron playing for the Chicago Scholars and Team Giannis playing for After School Matters.

The funniest moment of the draft was Giannis saying he wanted someone that’ll pass when explaining picking Kemba Walker over James Harden.

"I want someone that's gonna pass the ball…" Giannis, on taking Kemba Walker over James Harden 😂 pic.twitter.com/0sveuFQ5K6 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 7, 2020

The draft results are as follows, with the complete team rosters available below:

1. Anthony Davis, LAL (Team LeBron)

2. Joel Embiid, PHI (Team Giannis)

3. Kawhi Leonard, LAC (Team LeBron)

4. Pascal Siakam, TOR (Team Giannis)

5. Luka Doncic, DAL (Team LeBron)

6. Kemba Walker, BOS (Team Giannis)

7. James Harden, HOU (Team LeBron)

8. Trae Young, ATL (Team Giannis)

9. Khris Middleton, MIL (Team Giannis)

10. Damian Lillard, POR (Team LeBron)

11. Bam Adebayo, MIA (Team Giannis)

12. Ben Simmons, PHI (Team LeBron)

13. Rudy Gobert, UTA (Team Giannis)

14. Nikola Jokic, DEN (Team LeBron)

15. Jimmy Butler, MIA (Team Giannis)

16. Jayson Tatum, BOS (Team LeBron)

17. Kyle Lowry, TOR (Team Giannis)

18. Chris Paul, OKC (Team LeBron)

19. Brandon Ingram, NOP (Team Giannis)

20. Russell Westbrook, HOU (Team LeBron)

21. Donovan Mitchell, UTA (Team Giannis)

22. Domantas Sabonis, IND (Team LeBron)

