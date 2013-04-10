LeBron James Goes off the Backboard to Himself for a One-Handed Dunk

LeBron James‘ self-oop dunk off the backboard last night wasn’t quite as smooth as THIS crazy college one or even Andre Iguodala‘s from earlier in the year, but this is still pretty crazy. (We’re so desensitized to what James does every single night, the world takes moves like this for granted.)

Watch as ‘Bron gets hung up when Monta Ellis plays the pass on this 2-v-1 fast break. James has no choice but to put it off glass to himself:

