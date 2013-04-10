LeBron James Goes off the Backboard to Himself for a One-Handed Dunk

#Dunks #Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
04.10.13 5 years ago

LeBron James‘ self-oop dunk off the backboard last night wasn’t quite as smooth as THIS crazy college one or even Andre Iguodala‘s from earlier in the year, but this is still pretty crazy. (We’re so desensitized to what James does every single night, the world takes moves like this for granted.)

Watch as ‘Bron gets hung up when Monta Ellis plays the pass on this 2-v-1 fast break. James has no choice but to put it off glass to himself:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagDUNKSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP