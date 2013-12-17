LeBron James: Google’s Most Searched NBA Player In 2013

LeBron James is Google’s most search NBA player for the year 2013, according to Google’s annual Zeitgeist list for the United States. The top 10 is rounded out, in order, by Jeremy Lin, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Ray Allen and Steve Nash.

The list also revealed the top trending teams from the past year, starting at the top with, predictably, the Miami Heat, and followed by, surprisingly, the New Orleans Pelicans. From there, Golden State, San Antonio, Houston, Sacramento, Indiana, Memphis, Detroit and Milwaukee rounded out the top 10.

The Zeitgeist list is released every year by Google as a way to recall the people, places and topics that got us talking and searching over the past calendar year.

