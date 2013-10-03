For the first time, LeBron James has the most popular NBA jersey worldwide, after the NBA today released its global list of top-selling jerseys for the 2012-13 season. Derrick Rose (most popular in China, Latin America and Europe), Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade rounded out the top five, which are based on adidas global sales for the 2012-13 NBA season.

The announcement comes on the back of NBA Global Games 2013, which begin on Oct. 5 in Istanbul. Nine of the most popular players in the world are on Global Games rosters, and a total of 12 NBA teams will play 10 preseason and regular season games in seven different countries as part of the schedule.

For a complete list of the most popular jerseys, see below. (A * marks those who have switched teams.)

Top 15 Selling Jerseys Worldwide for the 2012-13 season:

1. LeBron James, Miami Heat

2. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

6. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

7. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers*

8. Deron Williams, Brooklyn Nets

9. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

10. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

11. Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers

12. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

13. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

14. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics*

15. Joe Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Top 10 Selling Jerseys in the United States for the 2012-13 season:

1. LeBron James, Miami Heat

2. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

7. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers*

8. Deron Williams, Brooklyn Nets

9. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

10. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

Top 10 Selling Jerseys in China for the 2012-13 season:

1. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

2. LeBron James, Miami Heat

3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Jeremy Lin, Houston Rockets

5. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

7. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

8. Ricky Rubio, Minnesota Timberwolves

9. Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Top 10 Selling Jerseys in Latin America for the 2012-13 season:

1. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

2. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

3. LeBron James, Miami Heat

4. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics*

5. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

6. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers*

7. Amar’e Stoudemire, New York Knicks

8. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

9. Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

10. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

Top 10 Selling Jerseys in Europe for the 2012-13 season:



1. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

2. LeBron James, Miami Heat

3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics*

5. Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

6. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

7. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

8. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

9. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers*

10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Top 10 Selling Jerseys in Philippines for the 2012-13 season:

1. LeBron James, Miami Heat

2. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

5. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

6. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

7. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

8. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers*

9. Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

