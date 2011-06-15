LeBron James Is Scrambling; Dallas Is Celebrating

Remember Tracy Morgan‘s recent anti-gay tirade/joke where he basically said, “I will kill my own child if he’s gay?” After the public got wind of it, he had to come back and apologize, then his bosses bashed him so Morgan said sorry again and then others started going after him so he had to talk about his childhood and apologize again. That’s LeBron right now. They are both backpedaling, struggling to contain the public’s anger. First, it was the congratulatory message for Dallas on his website. Then, he tried to explain his “My life is great…yours sucks” comments. Do you believe in his sincerity? … Not since 1998 has the NBA been so wide open going into the summer. That year, Jordan retired, the Bulls were broken up, some of the West’s best teams (Utah, Houston, Seattle) were on their last wheels and no one was really sure what would happen next. Ironically, they also battled a 32-game lockout. As the season finally ends, we find the game in a similar state now. We broke out the question on DimeMag.com yesterday: who do you think the best player in the league is? It was LeBron before he went Em in his first 8 Mile battle on us in the Finals. Now there are a legitimate 10 guys who can make the case next year. Our early favorite for MVP? We’d say Dwight Howard (he’s due), but when you’re relying on Gilbert Arenas, Hedo Turkoglu and Quentin Richardson (they combine to bring your potential winning percentage down by like .200 points), you shouldn’t count on anything. They will probably keep Superchild from the award again … The best way to cut into NBA offseason mode? We’ve got summer blueprints for the two finalists: Dallas and Miami. Samuel Dalembert is already being linked as a possibility in Miami … 250,000 are expected for the Mavs parade tomorrow. The last few years have seen some wild parade moments from the likes of Ron Artest and Glen Davis. But that could all be topped by what Abe Lincoln, Mark Cuban (who won’t let go of the Larry O’Brien even as he go to the bathroom) and the unintentional comedy of Brian Cardinal could provide … And after Cuban (is there ANY limit on the amount of money he spends in the next two weeks? Not like it matters to him) proclaimed he was ready to go beyond just championship “rings,” the rest of the Mavs joked that he needed to settle down. Rings are enough. No one needs planes, or even necklaces. DeShawn Stevenson probably wants a grill anyways … According to reports, a former associate of Shaquille O’Neal was beaten and robbed in 2008 by a group of seven assailants in an effort to secure a sex tape featuring Shaq. Supposedly, the man (Robert Ross) used to be friendly with O’Neal and the two had a falling out over a business problem (Ross says he was cut out of a deal). Ross says Shaq knew about the tape’s existence before the group confronted Ross, beat him and robbed him of jewelry, money, etc. He says the tape showed Shaq having sex with other women while he was married to his former wife, Shaunie … Need some advice on fantasy players to avoid and others to bet the house on? The Fantasy Doctor is back and has you covered … Sadly, Robert Horry‘s 17-year-old daughter passed away yesterday after dealing with a number of respiratory problems. RIP … We’re out like Cuban’s bank statements.
No mention of the Big AARP’s and his sex tapes huh ? oh well..
Keep Horry’s fam in your prayers.
Later fam,been a good season.
wow, RIP to Robert Horry’s daughter. I can’t imagine what he’s going through.
James apologized but his actions will speak louder than words. If he can stop being a dick, get some maturity about him, get back in touch with reality (common folk) as much as he can. Then I can see him changing……….but knowing him, he’ll be a douche for life.
Thoughts and prayers to Horry family..
@ ChiTown
I think he’ll be a douche for life lol
But i dont wish that on anyone so i hope he snaps out of it and mans up and sharpens those skills..
Personally i dont think he will.. you know the Lebron show will be in full effect this summer..
Speaking of Abe Lincoln:
See this shirt he was wearing as Dallas came off their flight from Miami?
[yfrog.com]
“Lebron tell me how my Dirk taste”
Now this is crazy
[lakernation.com]
And to me its only crazy because Dirk is rated 2nd in the WHOLE NBA..
I dont know about that
someone just needs to say no to lebron. just like dwade in game 2 or 3 (i think) went at him and he teared up a bit as if someone has never spoken to him like that before.
clearly he needs to be the 2nd option on his team and let dwade lead.
probably was never punished as a child either…. as he still acts like a kid
Man dang lakeshow, why you gotta put out our dirty laundry out like that lol. Notice where dwade is on that list. Cmon son !!
Every fan base has that crazy contingent..like thoossse cousins at the barbeque,you can’t keep correcting everything they say.Just when we convinced these cats that all lakernation aren’t just fans of Kobe,sigh…a whole season ruined !
dime,did u guys just add that about joint bout shaq or am I having an early senile moment lol ?
Good to see that shout out to Dwight as the possible best player next season. Damn, that sounded good.
The most ridiculous thing bout his new comment is that Bron has been a douchebag for years, and he’s ALWAYS scrambling afterwards.
You’re not new to douchebagerry, stop scrambling. LOL.
PS: Waits for Austin Burton in 3… 2… 1…
Lebron is a self centered douche bag. Of course he was not sincere on his congratulatory message for Dallas. It’s obvious he is bitter of what happened
The mavs parade is Thursday not today.
LOL… So Lebron is bitter about losing but if he doesn’t say congratulations he is a sore loser. Interesting…
The best player is still Lebron, his last couple of weeks just allowed everyone else to close the gap though. Everyone else is measured by what they do in the regular season. Lebron is the only person whose season is a success/failure by what happens in the Finals. Who else COULD average 30/10/10 while sitting out most 4th quarters?
If I have to make a reasonable argument against Lebron, I’d roll with Chris Paul. 25/13/8/2stls + intangibles all while looking like he could have done more if he had to.
the more i watch Lebron go into “im not gonna dominate mode” the more i feel he does it by purpose.. he drives then dishes even when he can get a layup or a dunk..
One can only conclude that he is doing it by purpose in a strange way to make his team loose.. the heat would have been better benching Lebron for the finals, and thats not even a joke..
I have always believed (and I think I mentioned this some years back here in Smack) that Shaquille O’Neal would make for a great porn star. He can be The Big D**k. Shaq,that is a potential second career you can explore. Kidding!
And for once I wish we can stop talking about LeBron James even for one edition of Smack. He was and will always be a douche. End of story. He will never reach his full potential as a basketball player. His ceiling is Clyde Drexler.
Can we just discuss the coming draft? That would be better I think.
My prayers to the Horry family.
Hey Sporty-J, great win by the Heat last night. Now after they win Game 8 tomorrow night they will wrap this thing up on Sunday in the decisive Game 9 and deliver your ‘promised, guaranteed’ ring to Miami. You predicted a Heat sweep, but just winning the chip will be nice.
…and how many copies of that Macy’s ad do you have on your wall so far?
Top 6 titles for the new shaq Porno:
1) Tell me how my ass tastes
2) the big cack-tush
3) shaq vs. Dallas
4) shaq-fu-ck
5) cock-ring chasing
6) kazam
Shaq = The Big Cocktus
@Atom
Shaq Fu, All Over You
LBJ showing his true colors and expressing the utter contempt he has for the average working fan… fucking prissy little douche bag who thinks he’s better than everyone else. He’s lived a privileged life full of yes men who tell him how great he is… so his response to LEGITIMATE criticism is to deny responsibility and lash out… typical spoilt child syndrome… only he’s a 26 year old man… supposedly.
I didn’t hate him when he left Cleveland and made such a big deal of himself, I’ve always supported the athlete in situations like that. I don’t hate him now… however I do believe he is a complete piece of shit and unworthy of all this attention. Instead of booing, at the next Miami/Cleveland game the entire Cleveland crowd just needs to burst out laughing when Lebron’s name is announced.
I feel stupid even trying to write something about it on an internet comments section but my commiseration’s to Robert Horry and his family.
Wait, updated top 8 shaq porn titles:
7) shaq and the beanstalk
8) wack-a-shaq
is the season over already? Gonna be a long summer.
@ Atom
I would like to add one.
Shaq in Uranus.
Shaq would also be perfect alongside those Japanese porn stars.
The Big ShamCock.
The NBA porn parody… Shaq banging the shit out of a 5-foot Japanese pornstar wearing a LeBron jersey…
… or a Gilbert Arenas jersey. almost forgot
no… wait…. a Japanese pornstar wearing a LeBron jersey sucking Shaq’s cock and choking on it…
PAUSE
No Homo all that tho.
DALLAS MAVERICKS 2011 NBA CHAMPIONS.
Sporty J whats poppin my G??? You should come thru for the parade 2mrw. It’s gonna be fuckin MAGICAL
Saying congratulations to the other team doesn’t make you bitter. Saying shit like ”there are NO SHORTCUTS. NONE” makes you bitter.
So a Laker fan site says that Kobe is the best basketball player in the world? I thought I’d never see the day.
LMAO @That’s What’s Up! All that boasting and bragging Sporty-J did is just hilarious now. Its like the broads that go on Maury and through the whole show the baby mama is yelling silly shit like ”Im 5000 percent sure that he is the father!” and then Maury says those five beautiful words that we’ve all come to know and love: YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER!!!
Anal Shaqocalypse??
Shaqkake???
im not good at porn names lmao
SPEAKING OF SPORTY-J (SNICKER SNICKER) where he at????
Wasnt Dirk supposed to choke??? Wasnt Miami supposed to sweep Dallas behind all that SPEED
“SPEED KILLS” GTFFFFFOOOOHHHHHHH lol
LeBrons comments are just what we’ve come to expect from him.
Its funny, when he came into the L, people were all over his maturity and leadership, these days he comes across as one of the most childish players in the NBA.
I dont believe this is true, but anyone else briefly think that Bron coulda tanked those last games once it was clear that Wade woulda got the MVP if the heat won? i mean, that would really certify him as No. 2 if Wade got that finals MVP.
anyways um…….. Shaqdoor sluts? Shaquile Hoes-kneel?
@jdizzle
it was an ESPN poll, it was reported in Lakers Nation.
“Then, he tried to explain his “My life is great…yours sucks” comments. Do you believe in his sincerity?”
He shouldn’t have had to explain his comments. Basically, he gets asked a question (and I’m paraphrasing because surprise surprise none of the articles I’ve found even mention the question)- ‘what do you think of all the people rooting for you to lose?’ He then gives an honest and truthful response which is basically: “watching me lose doesn’t solve their problems and they have to continue to live their lives”.
Of course, now every newspaper, blog, whatever takes the response out of context and he has to fucking explain what should have been obvious.
Hey guys, whats the over/under on when Sporty-J will show up here again? (assuming I haven’t missed a crying post from him the last few days)
It would be really, really hard for me to not pick Lebron first if we had to pick a team out of the current NBA players. Really hard. Yeah, I know, even over Dirk.
I’d throw Shaq in gay porn. Shasqueal O’Kneel. Alley Ooper in the Pooper. Lob to the Knob. Backdoor Screen. There are a whole host of titles… Or just Dirk in Me, but that’s a pipe dream. ~sigh~
That sucks for Horry’s fam. Nobody should have to see their kids die, and no kid should have to fight for 17 years. That is why I hate that “everything happens for a reason” and “it’s all part of a plan” stuff. What’s the reason for that shit?
Shaq to the Rack
DDiesel
Smaq dat Azz part 4
Tippie Toe Head (since most pornstars are like 5′ nothing)
Can She Take 3 Fingers?
Dammit, I would totally watch that shit.
You know it’s officially the offseason when a large chunk of comments are about Shaq’s diesel.
Anyway, LeBron’s situation is exactly why superstars of the past are glad they weren’t around for this 24-hour sports coverage generation. The content, tone and timing of EVERYTHING you say is picked apart just because we need something to talk about. The money is great, but it has to be annoying. And it’s not like LeBron can declare a media blackout; the NBA will fine you if you refuse mandatory press time. Though if LeBron tried to go 82 games doing the “Both teams played hard” act, that’d be funny.
LOL-yall hear about this…?
[www.statesman.com]
HAHA!! karma…its a bitch aint it.
My guess is Cuban buys Mavs rings plus belt buckles.
I will agree with A.B. in the sense part of it is not the athlete’s fault, as literally everything is scrutinized under a very intense microscope due to the 24-hour news cycle. But, having said that (Larry David, anyone?), LeBron and other athletes know this, and know that everything they say is going to be analyzed and over-analyzed.
If I were a pro athlete, before I say something, I’d literally take 30 seconds in my head real quick and be like “Hmm, now if I were the media how could I spin this?” It’s not like we’re asking the guy to be a rocket scientist, just watch what you say. But when he does say shit like that, we know what he really feels though.
LeBron may be childish but he’s not dumb. He meant to say what he said, because that’s how he really felt.
LeDouche used the media, now he is upset because of what he says to the media? Doesn’t think before he says anything, terrible decisions, needs to find proper representation FOR REAL not his high school buddies “creating” his brand.
Shaq titles:
3 Rings 1 Cup
SuperSpunk
Back Door Slam
5 on 1
Shaq’s Chamber Land – Quest for 20,000 Rebounds
Shaq’s Daddy Cane
Caddy Shaq
The media can turn a player’s comments either way. There is a lockout looming. People will have to carry on their lives without basketball for possibly an extended period of time.
@OneZero I know it was a SportsNation poll, but still…At first glance just looking at the title of the article and the site that its on most people would go ”Really? What a shocker.”
@SWAT lol is anyone really surprised that fool got arrested? And Im pretty sure he wasnt hard to find either. Just look for the guy with the 5 dollar bill on his neck and a grill that says POPPA SMURF lol!
Speaking of DeShawn Stevenson, he was arrested in Irving,TX for public intoxication.
Conversation probably went something like this:
DeShawn: “Occifer, I know who you am, right”
Police Man: “suspect with large $5 dollar bill tattooed on his neck is claiming to be famous, over…”
Police Man: “suspect keeps waving his hand in front of his face like a douche, over…”
How do you arrest a guy who just won an NBA championship for your state for public intoxication? Damn, I dont know where “Irving, Texas” is, but must be some bitter Spurs fans.
9) Diesel-trucking
10) Filling the lane
(also really digging: Shaqdoor sluts, Shaqkake, and Shasqueal O’Kneel)
@ atom
I know man ! i know it’s the right thing to do but how about..Cuff the dude,drive him home and unceremoniously dump him on his own front lawn.
@ CLAW
3 rings,I cup
now that’s some shit I never wanna see.The shock value alone couldn’t pay for all the therapy I’d need afterwards.
Lol what’s bad its tht irving is actually close to dallas. Haha but man the article says dude was wondering around the apt complex, when police found him he told them he was lost. Ha. No shit brah…he doesn’t even live thr. He went to meet some hype and got stood up with his 5 dollar ass. Haha.
Over 40 comments and nobody said The Shaq Attack?
@smoove chips
Personally, I think the right thing to do would have been to offer him a ride and let him sit up front and play with the sirens if he wanted to (or sit on the hood Eddie Murphy style screaming “pull over”). Dude just won a chip, he should get at least a couple days of amnesty, especially in his own state (in Florida I could see him getting charged with a felony though).
@smoove chips – I still haven’t seen it, and do not want anything to do with it!
If you don’t know just google 2 girls 1 cup, that is nasty stuff and I don’t suggest you look, but if you do you might not be able to look away.
@Claw:
I have managed to not see that thing either but hear it is truly disgusting.
Shouldnt the title be 4 rings one cup though? Whats up, you dont want to give him credit for the Miami one?