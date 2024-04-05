LeBron James and J.J. Redick have used their new podcast, “Mind the Game,” to give basketball fans a high-level look at the NBA. The pair have spent a whole lot of time around basketball, and seem to really enjoy getting the opportunity to talk about things from the perspective of a current and former player who have seen everything in the league.

On their most recent episode, the two dove into a pretty fun subject: Basketball players going out of their way to watch their own highlights. After James said that he’ll come across his old clips on social media, Redick interjected and told him that it’s ok to look up your own highlights.

YouTube is the perfect place to find your game. Watch Episode 3 with @KingJames and @jj_redick: https://t.co/HMbZeOqFlW pic.twitter.com/Bjbj38rn8e — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) April 4, 2024

“I don’t just go online and look up LeBron James highlights,” James claimed.

“We all watch our own highlights on YouTube,” Redick quickly interjected.

James admitted that in the past, he’s “of course” looked up his own highlights on the YouTube, before explaining that there is actually a reason players do this.

“The number one reason you do that is when you hit, like, a little slump or whatever,” James said. “You’re like, where’s my game? YouTube is the perfect place to find your game.”

Redick immediately agreed with this, and immediately went to a game he played in Charlotte as the sort of game he’d look up when he needed an extra pep in his step.