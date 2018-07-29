LeBron James Joined Bronny’s Team For Pregame Warmups And Put On A Show

#LeBron James
07.28.18 48 mins ago

LeBron James and his son, LeBron James Jr., can’t potentially be teammates in the NBA for a few more years, which is something that the best basketball player in the world hopes happens if he’s still in the league. Until then, James has to find other ways to play alongside Bronny, like go through pregame warmups with his AAU squad.

North Coast Blue Chips, Bronny’s 13U team, were going through layup lines on Saturday when they were suddenly joined by someone who is decidedly not 13 years of age or younger. Instead, he’s a 6’8 adult from Akron who happens to be a four-time NBA MVP and the highest profile addition to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

James got loose with the kids, and by “got loose” I mean that he put on a pregame dunk show for those in attendance.

